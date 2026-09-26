Out-of-School Children: Nigerian-German Entrepreneur Unveils Tuition Free School With Basic Needs

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A Nigerian-German entrepreneur, Georgia Oviesu, has unveiled a Tuition-Free School, The Bennie Griffins Academy (BGA), with basic needs such as uniform, meals, sucks and learning materials.

The school was unveiled in Adiyan, Ogun State on Thursday, with about 50 children already enrolled as part of an initiative aimed at closing the gap in access to quality education.

The initiative is being founded by 18-year-old Nigerian-German entrepreneur and recording artiste, Georgia Oviesu, also known as “Gia Réi”.

She said she decided to establish the school after observing the difficulties faced by children in the community as many children sell food and other items on the streets instead of being in school.

She said the situation highlighted a wider problem affecting Nigerian children whose families cannot afford quality education.

“I noticed there was a gap. I realised that the average Nigerian child doesn’t have access to high-quality education. And I wanted to close that gap,” Oviesu said.

Oviesu noted the initiative shouldn’t be seen simply as charity because its intended impact extends beyond the children currently enrolled.

“I think it’s beyond charity. I am helping this community, I’m helping Nigeria as a whole, gain access to children who can actually make impact,” she said.

According to her, the children receive free tuition, food, uniforms and socks, among other provisions.

Oviesu said why she’s providing the children with other basic needs after making the school tuition free is because she wanted the children to feel comfortable expressing their views and challenging ideas without fear.

“I do not want to create an environment where children are scared to say their opinion. In fact, I want to foster that,” she said.

She believes such an environment can help children develop the confidence and critical thinking required to become future leaders.

“I realised because I can. Because privilege isn’t just what you have, it’s what you’re able to change with what you have,” she said.

The founder now plans to expand the initiative beyond Ogun State, with the long-term goal of establishing such a school in every state of the federation.

Ten-year-old Qabiya, a Year 1 pupil, said she was happy to attend the school and identified English and Yoruba as her favourite subjects.

When asked what she wanted to become in the future, she said, “I hoped to become a medical doctor in the future”.

Another pupil, 11-year-old Bamise Elion, who is in Junior Secondary School 2, said he appreciated the opportunity to receive free education. And hopes to become a surgeon.

“I like the way they’ve given the children opportunities to have free education, and I hope to become a surgeon when I graduate from the University.”

The official launch follows the earlier announcement of the academy, which was conceived to provide children from disadvantaged backgrounds with opportunities to develop academically and discover their talents.