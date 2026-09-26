Ogun 2027: APC Candidate, Adeola, Unveils Nine Point- Programme

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has unveiled a nine-point development agenda for the state, promising to expand infrastructure, create jobs, improve transportation and establish new towns if elected governor in 2027.

Adeola unveiled the agenda, tagged ‘Itesiwaju’ yesterday during a visit to the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Iwe Iroyin Press Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The visit, which was in continuation of his encounter with stakeholders on 2027 Election, was attended by journalists and media managers from various media organisations operating in the state.

The candidate, who said the blueprint had been developed over the past two years, described it as an economic and governance plan designed to address the state’s infrastructure, employment, security, education, health, agriculture and industrialisation challenges.

He said the agenda was anchored on nine pillars: Infrastructure; Tourism and Culture; Education and Human Capital Development; Security and Law Enforcement; Inclusive Health and Well-being; Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, Education and Youth Development; Agricultural Transformation and Food Security; Job Creation and Industrialisation; and Urban Environment and Physical Development.

Adeola said the programme would be driven by institutional reforms covering fiscal discipline and revenue mobilisation, legislative reform, civil service and justice reform, asset optimisation and commercialisation, as well as local government autonomy.

On transportation, the APC candidate promised to establish an Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Programme covering major routes, including Abeokuta, Ota, Sagamu and Ijebu, with organised terminals and inter-city connectivity.

He also pledged to work with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to introduce commuter rail services linking Abeokuta with Lagos and connecting the state’s industrial corridor to the Lagos rail network.

Adeola further announced plans for an “Ogun Ride” mobility platform for cars, tricycles and motorcycles, which he said would provide operators with access to health insurance, vehicle financing and cooperatives.

He said his administration would also pursue affordable housing and establish new town development areas across the state, particularly around border communities and fast-growing corridors.

According to him, the expansion would reduce pressure on existing urban centres while providing planned residential communities with infrastructure and services.

“I want to have a resemblance of what I see in VGC in Ogun State. I want to have a resemblance of what I see in Lekki in Ogun State. I want to see it. I want to be discouraged from going to Lagos to sleep. I want to sleep in Ogun State 24/7,” he said.

On employment, Adeola said his administration would establish stronger partnerships with industries operating in Ogun, with a view to ensuring that qualified indigenes benefit from employment opportunities created by businesses operating in the state.

He said the government would also pay greater attention to mining, promising to pursue mining-related opportunities and ensure that the state benefits more directly from its mineral resources.

“I will be the Chief Miner of this state. I will fight for every mining certificate in this state,” Adeola said.

The senator also pledged to promote tourism, culture and the creative economy, citing Abeokuta’s history, the Ojude Oba Festival, Ogun Waterside’s coastal heritage, Adire, film, fashion and music as areas with potential to generate employment and revenue.

He commended Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration for its investment in tourism, particularly the renovation and development of Olumo Rock.

Adeola promised to tackle the proliferation of shanties and poorly planned settlements along the Lagos-Ogun boundary, saying the state needed a cleaner and more organised environment.

He also promised greater attention to border communities, which he described as strategic areas for housing, economic activity and revenue generation.

Adeola said his administration would place strong emphasis on maintenance of public infrastructure, arguing that projects should be maintained and sustained after completion.

He said agencies such as the Ogun State Public Works Bureau and environmental agencies would be expected to maintain roads and public facilities continuously.

On sports, the APC candidate described sports development as a tool for youth empowerment and economic growth.

He pledged to support the development of Gateway Football Club and other sporting activities, while seeking greater participation from industries in the state through corporate social responsibility and sponsorship.

Adeola also promised to reform the state-owned media organisations, Ogun State Television (OGTV) and Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), saying they would be repositioned to operate at a standard comparable with leading private television and radio organisations.

He further pledged to strengthen local government administration, promising what he described as “local government autonomy in the real sense of it.”

Using Lagos State as an example, Adeola said local governments could take responsibility for development projects while the state government provided complementary funding and supervision.

Turning to his relationship with the media, the APC candidate pledged that his administration would comply fully with the Freedom of Information Act and hold regular substantive press briefings.

He promised to treat journalists as partners in governance and pay attention to their welfare and safety.

“A government that fears scrutiny has already told you what it intends to hide, and that will not be my administration,” he said.

Adeola also commended the current administration for its infrastructure efforts, saying no government could complete all infrastructure projects within one or two terms.

He promised continuity while addressing what he described as outstanding infrastructure gaps in transportation, housing, rail, water transportation and other sectors.

The senator also highlighted several developments he said would have economic implications for Ogun State, including a proposed deep-sea port, a planned dairy investment in the Yewa area, furniture manufacturing and oil exploration activities around Ipokia and Tongeji Island.

He said the proposed developments could strengthen Ogun’s position as an industrial and commercial hub.

Adeola urged journalists to hold him accountable to the promises contained in his manifesto if he is elected governor.

“I do not come to you asking you to believe me. I come asking you to hold me to this manifesto—line by line, project by project,” he said.

He added that his administration would attach measurable targets to its programmes and make public reports on their implementation.