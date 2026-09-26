NIS Bids Farewell to Four Senior Officers After 35 Years of Service

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has honoured four senior officers who retired after 35 years of what it described as meritorious, patriotic and exemplary service to the nation.

The retirees, comprising three Deputy Comptrollers-General and an Assistant Comptroller-General, were celebrated at a grand valedictory session organised by the Service at its headquarters in Abuja.

Those honoured were Deputy Comptroller-General, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dauda Bagari; Deputy Comptroller-General, ICT and Cybersecurity, Augustina Obianime; Deputy Comptroller-General, Border Management, Rano Sabo; and Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate, Azuka Halliday.

The valedictory ceremony brought together top management officials, senior officers, family members, friends and well-wishers to celebrate the careers and contributions of the retiring officers.

Representing the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, at the event, Deputy Comptroller-General, Visa and Residency, Franca Nwanneka, commended the retirees for their leadership, dedication and contributions to the development and transformation of the Immigration Service.

Nwanneka conveyed the appreciation of the Service to the four officers, describing their careers as a significant chapter in the institutional history of the NIS.

She wished them a fulfilling retirement and success in their future endeavours, while praying for a peaceful and rewarding post-service life.

The ceremony was marked by tributes and emotional moments as colleagues, relatives and associates reflected on the retirees’ decades of service to the country.

The Service described the occasion as a celebration not only of retirement but also of excellence, institutional legacy and selfless service.

With a combined 35 years of service each, the four officers exit the NIS after serving in key areas including planning and research, information and communications technology, cybersecurity, border management and migration administration.

Their retirement marks the departure of a generation of senior officers who played roles in the administration and transformation of the country’s immigration and border-management system.

The NIS said the valedictory session was a befitting recognition of the officers’ sacrifices and contributions, as colleagues and loved ones gathered to bid them farewell and celebrate their transition into post-service life.