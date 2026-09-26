Nigeria’s Gas Ambitions Require Decade of Pipeline Infrastructure, Experts Say

Wale Igbintade

Energy experts have warned that Nigeria’s ambition to fully harness its vast natural gas resources could remain constrained unless the country undertakes a major expansion, modernisation and digitalisation of its pipeline infrastructure.

The experts, Dr. Eloho Innocent Amagada, Chief Executive Officer, Amelin Projects Ltd., and Engr. Reuben Temerigha, Managing Director, Westend Diamond Energy Ltd., made the call at the 2026 International Pipeline Conference and Expo (IPCE) in Canada.

Amagada said Nigeria’s challenge was no longer the availability of gas resources but the development of a reliable, intelligent and secure infrastructure network capable of transporting the resources to where they are needed.

He spoke in a presentation titled, ‘Robust Pipeline Network Systems: Critical Assets for Economic Development’, delivered during a Canadian Trade Commissioner Service Business-to-Business matchmaking programme.

According to him, Nigeria has about 215.19 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven natural gas reserves, while its existing gas pipeline infrastructure spans more than 2,500 kilometres.

He said substantial investment was required to expand the network and support growing domestic and export demand for natural gas.

Amagada stressed that reliable pipeline infrastructure was critical to power generation, fertiliser production, petrochemicals, manufacturing, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

He identified ageing infrastructure, insecurity, third-party interference, environmental concerns, difficult terrain, right-of-way challenges and community-related issues as major constraints to pipeline development and operations in the country.

He therefore urged pipeline operators to move away from reactive management towards predictive integrity systems capable of identifying and addressing risks before they result in failures.

According to him, intelligent in-line inspection, corrosion monitoring, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), artificial intelligence (AI) and risk-based inspection should become integral components of Nigeria’s pipeline management system.

He also advocated the deployment of real-time leak detection systems, fibre-optic monitoring, integrated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, drones, satellite imagery and AI-enabled video analytics to improve pipeline surveillance and security.

Amagada said technologies such as Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), microtunnelling, LiDAR, satellite mapping and remote sensing could also help overcome some of the difficult terrain, river crossings and right-of-way challenges associated with pipeline construction.

He cited the River Niger crossing for the 130-kilometre Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline as an example of how advanced technology could be deployed to overcome complex geographical challenges.

According to him, HDD technology was used to cross beneath the River Niger, while the pipeline was designed to transport up to two billion cubic feet of gas daily.

Amagada said Nigeria’s gas development strategy should therefore combine the expansion of pipeline infrastructure with the digitalisation of existing assets, continuous integrity monitoring, integrated security measures and stronger engagement with host communities.

He also called for greater investment in local expertise in pipeline inspection, non-destructive testing, corrosion management, robotics, data analytics, digital twins and pipeline cybersecurity.

He declared, “No decade of gas without a decade of pipeline infrastructure.”

The expert further noted that opportunities in Nigeria’s pipeline sector extended beyond the construction of new pipelines, stressing that significant opportunities existed in engineering, inspection, corrosion protection, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, rehabilitation, data analysis and maintenance.

Amagada disclosed that his company recently inspected a 55-kilometre pipeline and identified more than 3,000 defects, including significant wall loss in some sections.

He said the development underscored the importance of regular and technology-driven pipeline inspection and integrity management.

On his part, Temerigha called for the adoption of risk-based pipeline integrity management, safe field intervention practices and community-monitored environmental recovery.

In his presentation titled, ‘Pipeline Integrity in Nigeria and the Shared Environmental Responsibility’, he said pipeline integrity assessments should take into account the interaction of multiple defects and operating conditions that could combine to create greater risks.

He recommended combining high-resolution in-line inspection with operational data and targeted field verification to provide a reliable basis for maintenance and repair decisions.

Temerigha cautioned against using the age of a pipeline as the sole basis for determining inspection and repair priorities.

“Assessment priorities should follow risk rather than a universal age threshold,” he said.

He explained that risk prioritisation should consider both the likelihood and consequences of failure, including identified defects, operating pressure, maintenance records and the potential impact on people, communities, waterways and sensitive habitats.

The expert also stressed the importance of deploying qualified personnel, maintaining reliable inspection records and ensuring clear accountability for addressing identified defects.

He cited lessons from the 2010 Marshall, Michigan, pipeline incident, stressing the need for operators to properly assess interacting defects and ensure that identified anomalies are followed by timely decisions and appropriate interventions.

Temerigha also advocated safe intervention methods capable of protecting workers while minimising gas releases during maintenance operations.

He said technologies such as double block and bleed and hot tapping should only be deployed after qualified engineering assessments had confirmed their suitability and the required safety barriers had been verified.

Beyond technical integrity, he said pipeline maintenance and rehabilitation should take into account the environmental consequences of field operations.

He called for pre-excavation assessments of risks to soil, drainage systems, waterways and sensitive habitats before field interventions are undertaken.

He further recommended measurable right-of-way restoration targets and follow-up monitoring involving affected communities.

According to him, the objective should be to ensure that risks are reduced before failure, interventions are conducted safely and affected land and water are restored.

“Risks are reduced before failure. Interventions are carried out safely, and affected land and water recover,” he said.

Temerigha urged regulators, pipeline operators, service providers, training institutions, standards organisations, research bodies and development finance institutions to work together to strengthen Nigeria’s pipeline integrity ecosystem.

He also called for stronger record-keeping, transparent reporting of inspection findings and greater community participation in pipeline operations and environmental recovery.

The experts agreed that a resilient pipeline network would be central to Nigeria’s ability to translate its vast gas reserves into reliable energy supply, industrial growth and greater economic value, while reducing safety and environmental risks associated with pipeline operations.