Wike: I Will Lead Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election Campaign in FCT, Rivers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

As reported by THISDAY on Monday, that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has been given a defined role in the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 elections, as the former Rivers State governor was appointed as coordinator of the campaign structure in Rivers State and the FCT, and retains his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who confirmed THISDAY exclusive story yesterday, said he would spearhead the campaign machinery for the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 election in his home state of Rivers and the FCT.

He disclosed this in Chikuku, in the Kuje Area Council of the FCT, where he inspected the ongoing Kuje-Gwagwalada Road dualisation project.

The minister added that all the President’s political affiliations and supporters were also putting their ranks in place to initiate an aggressive campaign.

Wike said, “The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I believe, is putting itself together for an aggressive campaign.

“For us who are supporting Mr. President from different political platforms, we have put our machinery ready to fully kickstart.

“Very soon, I will inaugurate the campaign team for Tinubu in the FCT and Rivers State, which I will lead. All elements of the APC are ready, Mr. President is ready, we are ready and you can see the enthusiasm.”

He explained that the visible development projects would serve as the main driver for electoral support in the FCT, saying: “People are happy, and I don’t know who will contest against Mr. President as far as this election is concerned. This is governance, and this is what people expect. It will translate directly into actual votes.”

The FCT Minister downplayed allegation of rigging and boasting that the administration’s infrastructure record would secure victory across board in the FCT, including support for the APC senatorial candidate, Sen. Philip Aduda and the two House of Representatives seats.

“It is very obvious. Nobody will be able to claim rigging in the FCT. The ‘rigging’ is the projects we are delivering, making the people happy,” Wike said.

He commended both the contractor and site engineers for the progress recorded so far and assured stakeholders that adequate funding would be disbursed to guarantee project completion by December.