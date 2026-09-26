Defence Minister: Terrorism Has National Impact, Regional Consequences with Global Implications

.COAS tasks new officers to turn manpower into combat power

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd) has said that terrorism, banditry, and other emerging security threats in Nigeria, as in every other country, have national impacts, regional consequences and global implications.

This was as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, charged newly commissioned officers of Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29/2026 to provide purposeful, professional and decisive leadership as the Nigerian Army expands its manpower, force structure and operational reach to address evolving national security challenges.

General Musa stated this while addressing an international audience comprising diplomats, security practitioners, and representatives of the United Nations, African Union (AU), and ECOWAS during a high-level discussion held on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) High-Level Week in New York. The event convened by the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was themed ‘Confronting Nigeria’s Multidimensional Security Challenges: A Whole-of-Society and Partnership-Based Approach’.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister called for a global partnership and a whole-of-society approach to addressing Nigeria’s evolving security threats, as well as those confronting the wider Sahel region.

“Our recognition that we cannot address these challenges alone is not a statement of dependence; rather, it is an acknowledgement of the multidimensional character of modern security threats and the importance of collective action.

“Sustainable security requires resilient communities, effective institutions, inclusive development, and good governance,” Musa said.

The Defence Minister also outlined decisive measures being implemented under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

These include the recruitment of an additional 22,000 personnel into the Armed Forces, the expansion and reorganisation of the Nigerian Army’s divisional structure, ongoing steps towards establishing state police and dedicated forest guard arrangements to secure rural and border communities, as well as the implementation of presidential approval for a unified intelligence and reconnaissance programme.

He said the programme is designed to eliminate operational silos, enhance situational awareness, and strengthen interoperability across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Musa also highlighted efforts to strengthen domestic defence production through support for the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) with the aim of building self-reliance and reducing dependence on external sources of arms.

He further noted the integration of advanced technological assets, including drones for real-time surveillance and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detection, alongside the rollout of a comprehensive national criminal database and other major government initiatives.

The meeting featured a panel discussion moderated by former Chief of Staff to the President and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who recalled Nigeria’s concentric-circles foreign policy and stressed the need for Africa to position itself as an active contributor to global frameworks, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking on homeland security and early warning, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa (rtd), Special Adviser on Homeland Security, advocated intelligence fusion, integrated response capabilities, and citizen-reporting protection systems to enable authorities to anticipate emerging threats.

Former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General A.K. Ibrahim (rtd), called for community-based border solutions, the implementation of the Office of the National Security Adviser’s (ONSA) Border Management Strategy, the revitalisation of the MNJTF, and intensified efforts to disrupt terrorist taxation and financial networks.

Economic and security issues also featured prominently in the discussions, with former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Obiora, emphasising that economic stability is a core pillar of national security. He proposed Colombia-inspired designated economic zones to stimulate business recovery in conflict-affected areas.

Speaking on the need for context-specific African solutions, Professor Mvemba Phezo Dizolele of Johns Hopkins University cautioned against adopting external templates, urging African nations to develop solutions tailored to their circumstances and designed by and for local populations.

Cybersecurity expert, Mr. Omosigho Ozo-Eson, warned against over-reliance on foreign AI systems, underscoring the urgent need to protect Critical National Infrastructure while developing indigenous cyber-defence capabilities.

In his closing remarks, Musa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry, while commending productive defence cooperation with international partners, including the United States.

He stressed that although regional mechanisms such as the MNJTF receive support from foreign partners, including the European Union (EU), African member states must increasingly finance and sustain their own security frameworks to guarantee regional ownership.

He further underscored ongoing government efforts to strengthen legal frameworks, protect vulnerable health workers in high-risk areas, and foster a stable business environment capable of attracting investment.

“Our objective should be straightforward,” Musa stated, adding, “We should not merely reaffirm our understanding of the challenges; we should seek to identify concrete areas of cooperation, clear responsibilities, and practical next steps.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Bosede Olaniyi, welcomed participants and called for robust engagement that would translate into meaningful outcomes for national development.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Shaibu, gave the charge while addressing the officers at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry Parade Ground, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He noted that their commissioning comes at a significant phase in the transformation of the Nigerian Army, following approval by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the expansion of the Army from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of an additional 28,000 soldiers.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS stated that the expansion places greater responsibility on the officer corps to translate increased manpower and an expanded force structure into enhanced operational readiness, effectiveness and combat power.

He stressed that increased manpower alone would not guarantee improved security outcomes without competent leadership capable of making sound and timely decisions, particularly under demanding operational conditions.

Shaibu therefore charged the new officers to lead by example, earn the trust and confidence of their soldiers, and place mission accomplishment and troop welfare above personal interests. He reminded them that while rank confers authority, it is character, integrity, competence and personal example that inspire confidence and willing followership among troops.

The COAS further tasked the officers to remain combat-ready irrespective of their professional specialisations, stressing that the demands of military service may require them to undertake combat and other operational responsibilities whenever duty calls.

He urged them to continually develop their tactical competence, maintain physical fitness and pursue professional development, while embracing innovation and emerging technologies, including unmanned systems, surveillance capabilities, intelligence fusion and digital communications, which are increasingly shaping contemporary military operations.

Shaibu also underscored the importance of jointness and inter-agency cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges. He urged the newly commissioned officers to foster effective professional relationships with the sister Services, the Nigeria Police Force, intelligence agencies, paramilitary organisations and other relevant stakeholders.

He noted that operational synergy, intelligence sharing and coordinated action remain critical to achieving mission objectives and protecting the civilian population.

The commissioning of the DSSC 29/2026 officers, following six months of intensive military training, adds a new cadre of professionally trained officers to the Nigerian Army’s expanding force. The COAS charged them to justify the nation’s investment in their training through competence, discipline, loyalty and dedicated service.

He urged the officers to leave Jaji prepared to accept responsibility, provide solutions rather than excuses, and lead their soldiers with courage, fairness and professionalism as the Nigerian Army continues to strengthen its capacity to confront contemporary and emerging security threats across the country.