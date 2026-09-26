2026 Ohanaeze Day Will Strengthen Igbo Unity

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has said the 2026 Igbo Day celebration is aimed at strengthening the bond of unity among Igbo people both at home and in the diaspora.

The two-day celebration is scheduled to hold in Umuahia, Abia State. It will kick off on Monday, September 28, 2026, with a public lecture, while Tuesday, September 29 will be the grand finale. Delegates are expected from the core seven states of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Briefing journalists at the Government House, Umuahia, on the upcoming event, the Policy Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, said the celebration would promote greater unity and strategic engagement among Ndigbo.

“Igbo Day celebration is an opportunity for us to revitalise our sense of oneness as one people and to reflect on where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going, in a very amiable and fraternal sense of organic solidarity,” Chukwu said.

He explained that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Njiko Ka’ which translates to ‘Togetherness is best’, was chosen to underscore the importance of unity.

Chukwu, who spoke on behalf of the President General, Senator John Azuta Mbata, and the Global Executive Council, said activities would commence on September 28 with a public lecture titled ‘Igbo Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development’.

The lecture, to be delivered by renowned economist, banker and former presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, will hold at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

According to him, the lecture will focus on the Igbo Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development – a strategic document articulating the aspirations, worldview and development priorities of Ndigbo.

He disclosed that the Charter was developed by an inclusive committee of over 100 eminent Igbo professionals and stakeholders drawn from the academia, public service, traditional institutions, the clergy, women and youth groups, to provide a framework for engaging the wider Nigerian society and the global community.

He added that the President General would deliver a welcome address and formally declare Igbo Day 2026 open at the event.

Chukwu said the main celebration on September 29 would hold at the Michael Okpara Square Events Centre, near the Nnenna Oti Bus Terminal, Umuahia. It will begin with laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph and an inter-denominational church service, to be rounded off with festivities at the Michael Okpara Auditorium.

He said the grand finale would feature the President General’s State of the Union Address on the theme, ‘Njiko Ka’, the traditional march-past by the seven Igbo states, goodwill messages, cultural displays and presentations by youth groups.

He further disclosed that Ohanaeze chapters and affiliate organisations from different parts of Nigeria, as well as Diaspora chapters, would participate, while Igbo leaders from the clergy, academia, traditional institutions, women and youth groups are expected to attend.

He expressed appreciation to the Abia State Government and Governor Alex Otti for accepting to host the 2026 edition.

Also speaking, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emeka Sibeudu, said the celebration would provide an opportunity to remind Ndigbo of their identity, aspirations and responsibility towards national development.

“We await the D-Day to tell the whole world who we are as the Igbo nation,” Sibeudu said, expressing optimism that the event would further strengthen unity and collective purpose among Ndigbo.

In his contribution, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that September 28 would also feature a facility tour of projects executed by the state government, during which the leadership of Ohanaeze would tour the state alongside journalists.