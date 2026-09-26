Nigeria Moves to Strengthen Protection, Welfare Rights of Children 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Stakeholders in the justice sector have begun the process of strengthening legislation on the protection of the welfare and rights of the Nigerian children.

The stakeholders which included policy makers, legislators, judges, law enforcement agencies, civil society representatives, are all unanimous in the call for appropriate and implementable legislation that would enhance the development and prosperity of the Nigerian child.

They spoke at the opening of a 3-Day National Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Review and Amendment of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2023.

The review is coming some 23 years after the CRA Act berthed in the country.

The event, which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice, is in collaboration with UNICEF and International Idea.

Speaking at the occasion, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who noted that the development of the Nigerian children is inseparable from the development of the country disclosed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has placed human capital development, social inclusion and the well-being of Nigerians at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Investment in the Nigerian child is an investment in the future workforce, leadership, innovation, peace and prosperity of our nation. Every child who is protected from violence, given access to quality education, provided with adequate healthcare, nurtured in a safe family environment and given an opportunity to participate meaningfully in society represents an investment in Nigeria’s future.

“Consequently, child rights should not be regarded as a peripheral social issue. Child rights are fundamental to human capital development, national security, social stability and sustainable development,” he said.

The AGF who was represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, therefore urged the audience to understand that they were gathered not simply to commemorate the existence of the Act, but to ask a fundamental question: How do we move from the rights guaranteed on paper to rights enjoyed in reality by every Nigerian child?

Also speaking, Co-Chair of the Review Committee, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, who also represented the President of the Court of Appeal, commended stakeholders for efforts put in so far in seeing to the review of the CRA.

Justice Nyesom-Wike while urging participants to bring to bear their wealth of experience in the subject matter in order to achieve a successful session, assured that the court was ready to play its part.

Similarly, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, called on participants to consider the prevailing circumstances surrounding the development of the Nigerian children.

The CJ who was represented by Justice James Omotosho said, “More than two decades have passed since the Child Rights Act was enacted in 2003. Within that period, the Nigerian child has faced realities that the framers of that Act could scarcely have anticipated: that the pressures of the digital age, the vulnerabilities exposed by insecurity in various parts of our country, the persistence of child labour and child marriage in defiance of the law, and the continuing struggle to achieve uniform domestication and enforcement across all states of the federation,” Omotosho said.

He assured that the courts stand ready to enforce whatever protection the law affords children inasmuch such a law is written, and only where that law has been properly domesticated and given practical effect at every level.

“It is my hope that this engagement will produce recommendations that close the gaps between legislative intent and judicial enforcement; recommendations on clearer definitions, stronger enforcement mechanisms, adequate provision for child friendly court procedures, and closer coordination between the judiciary, law enforcement, social welfare structures, and traditional and religious institutions that shape the everyday lives of our children.

“I am also mindful that justice for the Nigerian child does not end with legislation. It requires courts that are accessible, procedures that shield the child from further trauma, and a judiciary sensitised to the particular vulnerabilities of the young.

“The Federal High Court within the limits of its jurisdiction remains committed to playing its part in this regard,” he added.

The Speaker, National Children Parliament, Miss Progress Umoh, in her speech, noted that the world in which the Nigerian Child is growing has changed considerably.

The review exercise, according to her, has therefore provided an opportunity as to whether or not the law still recognises the child it meant to protect.