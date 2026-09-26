NDLEA Docks KC Luxury, 2 Others, Uncovers Multi-billion Naira Money Trail

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned luxury lifestyle influencer Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as KC Luxury, and two alleged accomplices before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The agency also uncovered an alleged multi-billion-naira financial network behind a 184.5-kilogramme cocaine shipment valued at about N39 billion.

The development has opened a new dimension in the investigation of the massive cocaine haul, with the prosecution filing 22 counts against the defendants — six relating to alleged cocaine trafficking and illegal export and 16 bordering on alleged money laundering.

KC Luxury, Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch were arraigned yesterday before Justice Ayokunle Olayinka Faji. They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The NDLEA alleged that the trio conspired between July 28 and August 1, 2026, with Atandare Oluwarotimi and Latifat Yusuf, who have been arrested in London over the same case, to smuggle the cocaine out of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The drug, according to the charge was concealed in five separate consignments processed through a Lagos-based courier logistics company and shipped under the name Yemi Ejide.

The case, therefore, stretches beyond a single drug seizure, with the prosecution alleging a coordinated international operation involving Nigeria, the United Kingdom, courier logistics and a network of financial transactions.

In one of the counts, the NDLEA alleged that Afolabi paid N13.2 million from a Mallamawa Ventures Zenith Bank account to BOT Express Logistics as consideration for processing the illicit consignments.

The agency further accused Boniface of procuring Ikechukwu to facilitate the export, while Afolabi allegedly secured the assistance of a staff member of BOT Express Logistics on Lagos Island to process the shipments.

The first count specifically alleges that the defendants conspired to export 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, contrary to Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.

The prosecution also linked Afolabi to possession of the cocaine ahead of its intended export.

The agency’s 16 money-laundering counts allege that Afolabi funnelled several billions of naira through a web of companies and personal accounts in transactions allegedly designed to conceal the source of the funds.

Named in the charges are Mallamawa Ventures, Fateey Man Multi-Purpose Nigeria Limited, Patonifa Limited, Ade-Lak Resources, Holmestas Global Services Limited, La Capital Enterprises, among others.

The prosecution alleged that proceeds of the illicit trade were used to acquire motor vehicles and landed properties, allegedly as part of efforts to disguise their origin.

The agency also accused Afolabi of failing to declare his assets to the NDLEA as required by law.

The allegations have brought the financial dimension of the case into sharp focus, with investigators seeking to establish not only how the cocaine was allegedly moved but also how proceeds of the suspected trade were generated, transferred and invested.

The development followed the interception of the 184.5 kilogrammes cocaine consignment.

NDLEA operatives subsequently arrested Afolabi on the night of August 13, 2026, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as he allegedly attempted to leave Nigeria on a business-class flight to Paris.

The agency said a subsequent search of his Banana Island apartment led to the recovery of exotic vehicles, foreign currencies and jewellery, which it said were suspected to be proceeds of illicit activities.

Afolabi, who allegedly operated online under several identities including KayCee Luxury, KayCee Lux, KC, Mr Luxury and Yemi Ejide, had presented himself publicly as a luxury-goods dealer and lifestyle influencer.

The prosecution’s case also extends beyond Nigeria with two other individuals, Atandare Oluwarotimi and Latifat Yusuf, named as alleged collaborators in the charge, have already been arrested in London in connection with the same cocaine shipment.

Their arrests, according to the charge, form part of the international dimension of the investigation into the attempted export of the consignment.

The prosecution’s allegations therefore place the case at the intersection of drug trafficking, international courier operations and alleged laundering of proceeds through businesses, bank accounts and asset acquisitions.

Following the defendants’ not-guilty pleas, NDLEA prosecutor Abu Ibrahim opposed their applications for bail and urged the court to remand them, citing the gravity of the offences.

Justice Faji subsequently ordered that the three defendants be remanded in the NDLEA’s custody.

The court adjourned the matter until October 4, 2026, for ruling on the bail applications.

The arraignment marks the formal commencement of the prosecution of the trio over the alleged N39 billion cocaine shipment and the financial transactions the NDLEA said were connected to the suspected drug trade.

The defendants remain presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against them are established in court.