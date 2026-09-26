Firm Leads Medical Supply Chain Advocacy with MedicYard Launch

Sunday Ehigiator



Nigerian healthcare company, MedicYard, has called on stakeholders in the medical sector to strengthen the integrity of the country’s medical supply chain to improve health outcomes and reduce the risks associated with substandard and delayed medical supplies.



The company made the call during the launch of its e-commerce platform, MedicYard, held recently in Lagos.



The event brought together professionals from the healthcare, banking, technology and media sectors to examine challenges within Nigeria’s medical supply system, particularly the risks posed by adulterated products, delayed supplies and limited access to genuine medical consumables and pharmaceuticals.



Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MedicYard, Dr. Ante Ante, said the availability and integrity of medical supplies were critical determinants of patients’ health outcomes.



He said delays in accessing essential medical supplies could have serious consequences for patients, noting that such gaps informed the establishment of MedicYard.



“A patient whose treatment is delayed not because the medicine doesn’t exist, but simply because it’s not where it’s meant to be. That gap is why Medicyard was created,” he said.



Ante said the proliferation of counterfeit medical products, risks associated with delayed supplies and declining quality of healthcare could expose patients to avoidable dangers.



He explained that MedicYard was designed to bridge the access gap by connecting patients and healthcare professionals with verified suppliers of original medical products.



“Medicyard is built to close the distance by connecting hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers directly to reliable, verified supply of medical consumables and pharmaceuticals. Our mission is simple; to make sure that when the doctor, nurse or patient needs it, it is there,” he said.



He added that the platform would also provide patients and healthcare institutions with accurate procurement reports, bailout financing, laboratory and speciality needs, among other services.



According to him, the platform is designed to improve transparency and efficiency in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies while helping healthcare providers access products from trusted sources.



Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Ayodeji Adelagun, described MedicYard’s vision of entrenching integrity in the medical supply chain as laudable.



Adelagun urged the company to remain committed to its standards as it expands, stressing that maintaining integrity should remain central to its operations.



He said growth anchored on integrity might be slower, but encouraged the MedicYard team to continue pushing the frontiers of excellence.



He urged the company to ensure that the platform was not compromised as it sought to expand its operations and impact within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.



Meanwhile, medical professionals at the gathering called for stronger measures to protect patients and healthcare institutions from the consequences of lapses in the medical supply chain.



They urged MedicYard to maintain its commitment to quality by continuing to partner only with verified suppliers.



The professionals noted that unsuspecting patients and healthcare providers should not bear the consequences of failures within the supply chain, stressing the importance of ensuring that medical products reaching end users meet required standards.