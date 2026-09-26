Jumoke Azeez: Making of An Ibadan Fashion Entrepreneur

Charles Ajunwa

At 40, Jumoke Azeez has reached a milestone that offers her an opportunity to reflect on a journey defined by creativity, resilience, enterprise and an enduring passion for fashion.

The Ibadan-based fashion entrepreneur and Founder/Creative Director of Zeezdesigns clocks 40 on Friday, marking four decades of life and celebrating a growing entrepreneurial journey in Nigeria’s dynamic fashion industry.

For Jumoke, fashion is more than clothing. It is a means of expressing creativity, individuality, confidence and identity. Through Zeezdesigns, she has steadily built a contemporary fashion brand offering bespoke tailoring, ready-to-wear fashion, fabrics, accessories and fashion training for both men and women.

The journey

Building a fashion business requires considerably more than the ability to create beautiful clothes. It requires vision, discipline, consistency, customer understanding and the resilience to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. These qualities have shaped Jumoke’s journey.

From her base in Ibadan, Oyo State, she has continued to develop Zeezdesigns as an expression of her creative vision and entrepreneurial ambition.Her approach has been to combine contemporary style with quality craftsmanship, creating pieces that enable her customers to express their individual personalities while remaining connected to the evolving Nigerian fashion landscape. Over time, Zeezdesigns has grown beyond the idea of simply making clothes. It has become a brand through which Jumoke continues to explore creativity, fashion and enterprise.

Building from Ibadan

One defining feature of Jumoke’s story is the decision to build her fashion enterprise from Ibadan. Nigeria’s fashion industry is increasingly attracting global attention, with Lagos, Abuja and other major cities serving as important centres of fashion and creative enterprise. Yet entrepreneurs such as Jumoke demonstrate that creativity and commercially viable fashion brands can also emerge from other parts of the country. For her, Ibadan provides both a home and a market from which to develop her vision.

The city has a long history of entrepreneurship, commerce and culture, and Jumoke’s journey adds another dimension to that story: the emergence of contemporary creative businesses driven by individuals who are combining talent with enterprise.

More than a fashion label

Zeezdesigns has evolved into more than a clothing label. Its offering spans bespoke clothing, ready-to-wear pieces, fabrics and accessories, while Jumoke has also incorporated fashion training into the brand’s activities. This reflects an entrepreneurial philosophy that looks beyond the creation of individual garments towards building a sustainable fashion enterprise.

For Jumoke, every design represents an opportunity to translate an idea into something tangible — and every customer interaction provides an opportunity to strengthen the brand.

Her entrepreneurial journey has also received recognition, including the Excellence Enterprise Award, while her work and the Zeezdesigns story have attracted media and public attention.

A milestone, not a destination

Turning 40 represents an important personal milestone, but for Jumoke it is also a moment to look ahead. The fashion industry continues to change rapidly. Consumer preferences are evolving, social media is transforming how fashion brands reach customers, and Nigerian designers are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets. These changes present both opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs.

Jumoke’s ambition is to continue building Zeezdesigns into a distinctive Nigerian fashion brand while remaining faithful to the creativity, quality and individuality that have shaped its journey.

Her story also reflects a broader reality about entrepreneurship in Nigeria: many successful businesses begin with an individual’s talent and determination and gradually evolve into brands with the potential to create value, inspire others and contribute to the creative economy.

Looking ahead

As she celebrates her 40th birthday, Jumoke Azeez can look back on the journey with gratitude while keeping her attention firmly on what lies ahead.

Her next chapter will be about deepening the Zeezdesigns brand, expanding its reach, developing new creative possibilities and continuing to build a business that reflects her vision. At 40, the story of Jumoke Azeez is therefore not simply about reaching a birthday milestone. It is the story of a woman who has chosen to turn creativity into enterprise, passion into a brand, and a personal vision into a growing fashion business. And from her base in Ibadan, the journey continues.