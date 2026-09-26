When Transparent Election Monitoring Platform Becomes Ruling Party’s Nightmare

Charles Odibo

In the often-opaque theatre of Nigerian politics, few things expose the true posture of a ruling party faster than an independent attempt to protect the integrity of the ballot. The recent warning issued by the pro-All Progressives Congress group, Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN), against plans by the associated groups of Nigeria Democratic Congress and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to deploy independent polling-unit result monitoring and protection ahead of the 2027 general elections, has done precisely that.

What the group presented as a defence of institutional order has instead revealed a deeper anxiety: a transparent, citizens-driven election monitoring platform has become the ruling party’s nightmare.

At the centre of this unfounded fear stands Obidient Connect, a technology-enabled civic platform developed under the Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition.

Far from the parallel electoral authority some APC voices have sought to portray it as, Obidient Connect is a deliberate response to a simple but profound question that has haunted Nigerian democracy for decades – how do well-meaning citizens ensure that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) actually match what was recorded and displayed at the polling units where they voted?

The platform’s philosophy is straightforward. It does not seek to replace INEC. It does not claim the legal authority to declare winners or losers. It does not create a rival results management system.

What it does is enable real-time capture, transmission, and independent verification of polling unit results by trained citizen observers and party agents. In doing so, it treats transparency not as a threat to democracy but as its indispensable foundation.

This distinction appears to be lost on those who have rushed to sound the alarm. RHGN’s Deputy National Leader for the South-East, Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has called on security agencies to seek clarification from the NDC and Obi, warning against the creation of “rival electoral authorities.” He has pointed to the Electoral Act 2026, particularly Section 60(3), which requires presiding officers to electronically transmit polling unit results to the IReV portal after Form EC8A has been completed and signed. That statutory framework, he insists, must be respected.

No serious democratic actor disputes the primacy of the Electoral Act or the constitutional mandate of INEC. What is being contested is the suggestion that citizen monitoring of results somehow undermines that mandate.

The Act itself, after all, requires that certified results be pasted at every polling unit for public viewing. Obidient Connect simply takes that principle of public visibility and extends it into the digital age, ensuring that the same information is captured, time-stamped, geo-located, and available for independent scrutiny in real time. The case for such technology-driven protection becomes clearer when one examines the documented failures of the 2023 presidential election.

An independent analysis by the election monitoring application Mundx.com produced findings that still demand sober reflection. Forty-eight per cent of the result sheets uploaded to the IReV portal were not transmitted from BVAS machines as required by law. Instead, they originated from more than 800 different phone devices.

In Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, over one hundred polling units had no agents from any political party, according to the Form EC8A documents themselves. The APC won virtually all of those units. More troubling still, the results from those agent-less units were uploaded from just two locations – one in Omuma within the local government, and another on the Owerri–Port Harcourt road, the site of the state INEC office. Photographs of those result sheets were taken a day after the election, not at the polling units where the votes were cast.

These were not isolated technical glitches. They were systemic vulnerabilities that eroded public confidence and left many Nigerians with the justified suspicion that the gap between what happened at the polling unit and what was eventually announced could be exploited. In the face of such evidence, the demand for independent, technology-enabled monitoring is not an act of political mischief. It is a civic imperative.

Obidient Connect has been designed precisely to close that gap. Its architecture rests on several interlocking features that prioritise transparency, verifiability, and citizen agency. At its core is a web application that allows accredited and party agents to photograph the completed and signed Form EC8A at the polling unit, immediately after results are announced and before they leave the premises. The image is automatically geo-located, time-stamped, and encrypted before transmission to a secure central dashboard. This ensures that the primary evidence of what occurred at the unit is preserved independently of any subsequent electronic transmission to IReV or physical movement of result sheets. The platform also incorporates a real-time transmission layer that feeds polling unit data into a situation-room dashboard accessible to authorised stakeholders. This is not a parallel declaration system. It is a monitoring and early-warning tool. Discrepancies between what is captured at the unit and what later appears on official portals can be flagged immediately, allowing for timely queries and documentation rather than post-election speculation. A network of trained citizen monitors, recruited across the 176,864 polling units in thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory, provides the human infrastructure that technology alone cannot supply. These monitors are not partisan foot soldiers; they are ordinary Nigerians committed to the principle that every vote must be accounted for.

Additional layers of the platform include offline capability for areas with poor connectivity, ensuring that data can be stored securely on devices and uploaded once a network becomes available. Blockchain-inspired audit trails create an immutable record of each transmission, making retrospective tampering far more difficult.

A public-facing verification module will, in due course, allow interested citizens to cross-check specific polling unit results against the images and data captured by monitors, further democratising access to electoral information. None of these features usurps INEC’s authority. All of them strengthen the environment in which that authority is exercised.

The vehemence with which some APC voices have responded to the mere idea of such a platform is itself instructive. If the ruling party is confident in the integrity of the electoral process, independent monitoring should be welcomed as an additional layer of reassurance. If it is not afraid of free, fair, and transparent elections, it should have no difficulty joining the call for more robust, technology-driven tools that allow citizens to protect their votes. The alternative reading is less flattering – that any system capable of independently documenting what actually happened at polling units is perceived as a threat precisely because opacity has historically served certain political interests.

Nigeria’s democratic journey has been marked by repeated cycles of hope and disappointment. Each electoral cycle brings fresh promises of technological innovation, only for familiar controversies to reappear when results are announced. The introduction of the BVAS and IReV in 2023 was hailed as a watershed. Yet the Mundx findings demonstrate that technology, without independent citizen oversight, remains vulnerable to the same human and institutional frailties that have long plagued the system.

Obidient Connect does not reject official technology but complements it by placing an independent check in the hands of the people whose votes are at stake.

There is also a deeper democratic principle at play. Elections are not the private property of electoral commissions or political parties. They are public processes whose legitimacy depends on the informed consent of the governed. When citizens are reduced to passive spectators who vote and then wait for distant announcements, trust erodes. When they are empowered to document, transmit, and verify results at the point of origin, confidence can be rebuilt. The Electoral Act 2026’s insistence on pasting results at polling units already recognises this principle. Extending it through secure digital means is a logical and necessary evolution.

Critics who frame independent monitoring as a recipe for confusion or violence invert the causal relationship. Confusion and violence are far more likely to arise when the gap between polling unit reality and official declaration becomes too wide to ignore. Transparent systems that allow rapid verification reduce, rather than increase, the space for rumour, suspicion, and confrontation. The call by RHGN for security agencies to investigate NDC or its affiliated coalition groups therefore risks weaponising state institutions against a legitimate civic initiative. The proper response of the security architecture should be to protect the right of citizens to monitor their own elections, not to treat transparency itself as a security threat.

As 2027 approaches, Nigeria stands at another crossroads. It can continue the pattern of official assurances followed by post-election disputes, or it can embrace a culture in which technology and citizen agency work together to make every vote count and every result verifiable. Obidient Connect represents one concrete attempt to move in the latter direction. Its existence should not be a source of fear for any party that claims to believe in credible elections. That it has already become a source of anxiety for elements within the ruling party is the clearest possible signal of why such platforms are needed.

The team behind Obidient Connect has made their position plain. They will not be intimidated into abandoning the work of protecting the ballot. They will not accept the false choice between respecting INEC and empowering citizens. Both are possible. Both are necessary. The Nigerian people deserve an electoral process in which the results announced at the national level can be traced, without ambiguity, to the polling units where the votes were cast. Technology makes that possible. Independent monitoring makes it credible. The only remaining question is whether those who currently hold power are prepared to live with the transparency they so often claim to support.

Odibo, a Marketing and Communications Practitioner, is the Coordinator of Obidient Connect Platform