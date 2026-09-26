Enugu Air: Opening  New Gateway to Africa

Enugu Air’s inaugural flight to Douala has opened a new chapter in regional connectivity, linking Enugu directly with Cameroon while creating fresh opportunities for trade, tourism, investment and stronger economic ties between both countries, writes Gideon Arinze

At exactly 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, the Enugu Air aircraft touched down at the Douala International Airport, bringing cheers, applause and a sense of anticipation from passengers and officials gathered to receive the historic flight.

For those on board, the moment was the physical manifestation of a journey that had begun in Enugu and, for the first time, crossed Nigeria’s borders under the banner of the state’s own airline.

As the aircraft taxied to its position, the atmosphere around the airport changed. Cameroonian authorities, airport officials, members of the Nigerian community, diplomatic representatives and other guests gathered to welcome the aircraft and its passengers. The excitement was palpable.

Some of the first set of passengers that joined Enugu Air to Douala – Mrs. Chukwuma, Mrs. Love Chidiogarum, and Mr. Ogbonna Jude – were rewarded with gifts by the airline to appreciate their patronage.

Mrs. Chidiogarum, expressed delight that she doesn’t need to travel to Lagos anymore to catch a flight going to Douala.

“I doubted this initially when I was booking. Before, we normally travel first to Lagos and in some instances, we need to book hotels. All these come with cost. But now, we have a direct flight and in less than one hour, I am in Cameroun.

“I am so happy because I come to Enugu often. I have a school in Enugu. So, next month I will still fly Enugu Air back to Enugu,” she added.

Another passenger, an elated Arsenal Bruno Chiagozie, commended the state government for the feat and urged travellers to patronise the airline.

“I am happy and proud to be an Enugu man. I believe that very soon this airline will conquer Africa,” he added.

The inaugural flight marked Enugu Air’s first major step beyond Nigeria and the launch of a direct air connection between Enugu and Douala, Nigeria and Cameroon, and the South-east and Central Africa. For businesses, connectivity means access to markets. For traders, it can mean shorter journeys and easier movement of goods. For tourists, it means greater accessibility. For families and communities, it means people can move more easily between countries. For governments, it creates another channel through which economic and cultural relationships can deepen.

And for Enugu, the route creates the possibility of positioning the state not merely as a destination within Nigeria but as an emerging regional gateway.

For a state that has historically looked to Lagos and Abuja for much of its international air connectivity, the significance of the moment was not lost on the delegation from Enugu. It was, in many respects, Enugu announcing itself to a wider African market. And for Enugu Air, it was the beginning of an ambition to transform Enugu into a place from which people, goods, businesses and ideas can move into Africa and, eventually, the wider world.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, described the development as part of a broader master plan to reposition the state as a preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and habitation, as his administration pursues its ambition of growing the state’s economy to $30 billion.

“Months ago, right here, we watched Enugu take to the skies. In just barely six months after a rigorous regulatory process, Enugu Air obtained her Air Operator’s License. This is not a mean feat,” Mbah said.

“Today, 14 months after, we can see that dream flying beyond our expectations, as Enugu Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Nigeria, without a doubt.”

According to him, Enugu Air was conceived as part of a larger development strategy rather than simply as a state-owned aviation venture.

“But we did not conceive of Enugu Air as a bragging right or because of the clamour, or to gain some political acclaim. Enugu Air is part of the masterplan to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, living, business and tourism. For us, Enugu Air is part of connecting the dots,” he added.

From Enugu to Douala

The significance of the inaugural flight was amplified by the long-standing relationship between the people of Nigeria and Cameroon.

At the Douala reception, the General Manager of Aéroports du Cameroun, Thomas Assoumou, recalled that the name Enugu was not unfamiliar to Cameroonians.

He pointed to the sporting history between Canon Yaoundé and Enugu Rangers as one of the longstanding links between the two places.

“Today, however, we are witnessing a new partnership and a new connection between our two states,” Assoumou said.

For him, the importance of the new route was also economic. He noted that many Nigerian businessmen live in Cameroon and that some have faced difficulties moving goods in significant quantities. A reliable air connection, he said, could help increase economic activity and facilitate travel between the two countries.

“When there are no flights, economic activity is hindered, and that is not good for either country,” he said.

The Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry in Enugu State, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, described the route as a major step in the state’s trade, investment and economic integration strategy.

“For decades, the vibrant traders, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs of Enugu and the broader region have navigated complex transit routes to access Central African markets,” he said.

By reducing the complications associated with indirect travel, the route could help businesses connect more efficiently with customers, suppliers and partners across borders.

Africa’s economic integration has often been constrained not only by tariffs and border procedures but also by inadequate transport links. The Enugu-Douala route therefore arrives at a time when the language of African integration is increasingly moving from aspiration towards practical questions about connectivity, logistics and market access.

Douala Welcomes Enugu

The reception in Douala reflected the enthusiasm of the Cameroonian authorities about the new connection.

“Today is not an ordinary day. We are not simply witnessing the landing of an aircraft. We are witnessing the beginning of a new milestone in the economic, cultural and fraternal relationship between our two countries,” the Governor of the Littoral Region said.

He described the initiative as a new bridge between the people of Nigeria and Cameroon and linked it to the vision of a more connected and integrated Africa.

Another Cameroonian official emphasised the potential benefits for the Nigerian community in Douala.

According to him, the connection could enable larger quantities of products to move between Nigeria and Cameroon while also facilitating exports in the opposite direction.

He particularly welcomed the opportunity created for the Igbo community in Cameroon, which he described as having a longstanding presence and strong entrepreneurial traditions. That community provides another layer to the significance of the route.

The Mayor of Douala, Roger Mbassa Ndinè, also welcomed the development, recalling the historical links between Enugu and Cameroon through football and other interactions.

Enugu Becomes a Gateway

For the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Tolu Ita, the inaugural international flight represented a change in the way the city should be perceived.

“We are not merely launching a flight; we are launching a new chapter,” she said.

“This is a chapter in which Enugu is no longer simply where a journey begins or ends. Enugu is becoming a gateway.”

Ita said the movement created by the new route would involve more than an aircraft.

“Today, much bigger than an aircraft will be moving across our skies. Opportunity will be moving. Business will be moving. People will be moving. Ideas will be moving. And Enugu will be moving with them. This is what makes today so significant.”

That is the broader narrative behind the airline’s international expansion.

Enugu Air did not begin with an international network. Its domestic network has progressively connected Enugu with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Asaba, Benin City and Warri. The Douala flight was the first major step beyond Nigeria.

The airline’s ambition, she added, is to build a stronger regional network across Africa while progressively opening the door to wider international markets.

The challenge, however, is to ensure that the excitement of an inaugural flight translates into sustainable connectivity.

Ita, however, used the occasion to reassure passengers and stakeholders that the airline was committed to maintaining the route.

“We are not like some airlines that start operations and stop shortly afterwards. What we do is go where we intend to go, remain committed and ensure that the connectivity we have established today continues,” she said.

For Ita, however, the focus remains firmly on the future. She said the airline’s ambition is to connect people, markets and possibilities.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, also emphasised consistency.

Onyia, who led the delegation from the state government that travelled to Cameroun, which included the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Malachy Agbo, among others, pointed out that the airline was not approaching the international route as an isolated project.

Upon assuming office, Mbah set a target of attracting three million visitors to Enugu State annually, the SSG stressed.

For such an ambition to become realistic, transportation connectivity becomes essential, Onyia stressed.

“Businesspeople need efficient access. Investors need to be able to move between markets. International visitors need confidence that the city is accessible. An airline can therefore become a critical component of a broader tourism and investment strategy,” the SSG added.

“So, giving Dr. Peter Mbah the opportunity to do what he is doing for another four years, is an important decision to make. This is a Governor that in three years has done unimaginable things for this State and for this region,” he added

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also welcomed the development.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku, represented by Mrs. Onyeka Udenze, described Enugu Air’s inaugural international flight as a strong statement of Nigeria’s growing capacity to connect people and businesses across West and Central Africa.

She said Akanu Ibiam International Airport was taking a firm step towards becoming a regional hub.

FAAN, she added, remained committed to providing the infrastructure, safety standards and support required to make such services possible.

The NCAA similarly highlighted the opportunities associated with direct connectivity.

Represented by the Director of Air Transport Regulations, Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iruobe, the agency said the direct Enugu-Douala connection could create opportunities for increased trade, investment, tourism and movement of people while strengthening social and economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Clearly, while Governor Mbah’s ambition is to position Enugu as a gateway to the world through Enugu Air, the Douala route already represents a practical step in that direction. For businesses, it offers more direct access to markets; for travellers, a faster connection; and for both Nigeria and Cameroon, a new bridge for deepening economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.