Davido’s ORIADÉ: The Residency Set for 3 Nights Thriller December

Tosin Clegg

After 15 years of delivering world class Afrobeats hits, earning numerous local and international awards, sold out concerts, tours and a whole lot more, Davido is set to bring home a musical experience like no other. ORIADÉ: The Residency is set to take centre stage this December at the National Theatre for 3 nights. The 17th, 18th and 19th of December 2026 are the slated dates for this one-of-a-kind show and the 30BG fan base would get the opportunity to get the first access to the tickets selling from the 25 of September 2026.

Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika shared further exciting information about the upcoming event, “Lagos, we’re bringing it back home! 3 nights at the National Theatre with Davido for his residency this December. No matter how far we go, it’s always important to never forget where you come from. For us, it’s always been about creating experiences at home and showing what’s possible when we build here. After almost a year of putting this together, and with so many people working behind the scenes to make it happen, we’re finally here, and I’m really looking forward to this one. Let’s make more history. See you in December!”

Year after year it’s been a good one for Davido with hits that continuously won him the hearts of many over time. He undoubtedly changed the game at his emergence and continued to define himself in ways each year can only birth to us. From Back When and Dami Duro that shot him to huge limelight to Gobe, Skelewu, IF and Fall that led his career down to Assurance, Fem among other hits can see a trajectory that proves his voice commands Afrobeats at the best of times. Fans can be assured of one thing the December residency would be one to remember for a very long time to come.

In a video post in campaign of this event, Davido expressed that, “15 years ago a dream became a journey and together we created memories we would never forget. The world has shown us so much love but nothing compares to coming home. This December, Oriade comes to life at the National Theatre for three unforgettable nights as we celebrate 15 years of music, the journey and everyone who’s been a part of it. This isn’t just a concert but a homecoming and it’s the beginning of a crown.”

With this showcase Davido who has brought Afrobeats to audiences worldwide is now set with high hopes to bring the world to Lagos. The National Theatre is just the perfect venue for this in view of its history, legacy and cultural significance. Reviewing the state of things the residency is set to prove that African artistes can still command a global impression despite featuring on the local scenes as well as making the local scene interesting for a global audience.