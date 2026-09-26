APM: Tinubu Lacks Capacity, Has Abdicated Presidency to Cabal

.Insists Nigeria needs Makinde’s energetic, visionary leadership



Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has taken a critical look at the way and manner Nigeria is being administered under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and posited that the President has not demonstrated the required capacity to provide effective leadership for the country.

The party also asserted that President Tinubu has abdicated his official duties to a cabal comprising family members, principal aides and other unelected persons who have seized control of the administration.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Abubukar, ”President Tinubu runs a lethargic administration and most of the time absent from the theatre of governance. He is completely disconnected from Nigerians. He seems unperturbed and pays little or no attention to the security and economic challenges his administration has brought to the country.

”Mr. President’s repeated absence at meetings of world leaders, particularly, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) also underscores his inability to effectively represent, propagate and drive Nigeria’s interest at the global level where he was expected to engage in high-level diplomatic discussions on matters affecting our nation.”

Instead, the APM said that President Tinubu prefers holidaying abroad at taxpayers’ expense while critical matters of state are left in the hands of a cabal of aides and family members.

The party further asked, ”Is it not absurd that President Tinubu has never visited any of the communities being ravaged by terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.



”Is it not equally absurd that President Tinubu has never directly met with grieving families and victims? President Tinubu has never, as Commander-in-Chief, demonstrated the commitment and capacity to lead from the front on matters of security.



”Instead, any time there was an attack, his Presidency would only issue lame statements, give directives or dispatch delegations rather than making direct on-the-ground visits himself.

”Such languid approach to issues of insecurity under President Tinubu continues to embolden terrorists, bandits and kidnappers resulting in the reported killing of over 600,000 Nigerians and abduction of many more by terrorist elements in the last three years,” the spokesman of the APM stressed.

The APM said that ”since assumption of office, President Tinubu’s administration has failed to present an affectual strategy to effectively harness and apply our nation’s abundant human and natural resources for economic renewal. Instead, the administration resorted to harsh economic policies, including the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, imposition of stringent tax regimes and reckless external borrowing.

”The result is the crippling of the productive sector with millions of businesses shut down leading to high costs, frightening 33.3 per cent unemployment rate and a 63 per cent poverty rate, where over 140 million Nigerians have been plunged into excruciating economic hardship

”More frightening is that the future of over 250 million Nigerians has been mortgaged to foreign interests by the Tinubu administration’s reckless borrowings which has pushed our nation’s debt burden to a scary N159.28 trillion, with nothing on ground to show as most of the proceeds are reported to have been diverted to private purses,” Yusuf stated.

The party maintained that due to the worsening situation in the country, major multinationals have been exiting our nation in droves.



Accordingly, it said that ”Over 3.7 million Nigerian youths and professionals have fled the country in what is now known as the “Japa” phenomenon resulting in the worst brain drain ever, especially in our education and health sectors.

”The fact is that Nigeria cannot afford another four years under such an insensitive and rudderless administration. President Tinubu must understand that Nigeria requires a leader with full stamina, who is present, accessible and fully engaged in governance. Governance cannot be left to uncertainty, nor can the lives of about 250 million Nigerians be placed on autopilot

”This is why Nigerians are increasingly rallying around APM’s presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, a younger, energetic and experienced leader who is not only holding a record of sterling performance as governor of Oyo State but also the blueprint to Reset Nigeria.”

The APM urged President Tinubu to reconsider his intention to seek another term, withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and be patriotic by supporting Makinde in the overall interest of the nation.