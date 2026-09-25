‘System Failures Inevitable, Speedy Recovery Matters Most’

Nume Ekeghe

The Group Chief Technology Officer of Parthian Financial Services, Arthur Augustus, has called for stronger infrastructure, greater transparency and deeper collaboration across Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications ecosystem, stressing that the ability to recover quickly from system failures is critical as the fintech industry continues to scale.

Augustus made the call at Nigeria Fintech Week 2026 in Lagos recently where he moderated a panel session titled “When Systems Fail: Connectivity and Service Continuity.”

The session brought together stakeholders across technology, telecommunications and the digital economy to examine the resilience of the infrastructure supporting Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.

He said: “Every system fails eventually. What separates a mature ecosystem from a fragile one is how quickly and honestly it recovers,” Augustus said during the session.

The conversation came against the backdrop of recent service disruptions experienced by some digital investment platforms following the opening of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 14, 2026. The IPO generated significant retail investor interest, with Reuters reporting that the resulting surge in traffic overwhelmed several Nigerian digital investment platforms and exposed capacity and resilience challenges across parts of the fintech infrastructure ecosystem.

The incident has renewed attention on the ability of digital financial platforms and their underlying infrastructure to absorb sudden and exceptional increases in demand while maintaining service availability and protecting the customer experience.

According to Augustus, the conversation around system failures should extend beyond individual platforms to the broader ecosystem of interconnected technology, telecommunications and infrastructure providers.

“System resilience is not simply about building a system that never goes down. It is about designing for failure, anticipating stress, knowing where dependencies exist and having the ability to restore services quickly when something does go wrong,” he said.

He noted that as digital financial services become increasingly embedded in the everyday lives of Nigerians, the consequences of technology disruptions extend beyond inconvenience, making reliability and continuity increasingly important considerations for fintech companies and their infrastructure partners.

For Augustus, building resilient digital infrastructure requires moving the conversation from preventing every possible failure to creating systems and organisations capable of detecting, containing and recovering from failures effectively.

“Resilience is not demonstrated when everything is working. It is demonstrated when something breaks and the ecosystem knows what to do next,” he added.