40 Brands, Govt  Institutions Recognised at Consumers Value Awards

The 5th edition of the Consumers Value Awards (CVA) has placed consumer and citizen voice at the centre of conversations about value, trust and accountability, with 40 brands and government institutions recognised at the ceremony held on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 in Lagos.

The awards, organised by BrandXchange, a consumer-focused brand and reputation platform, marked the fifth year of the Consumers Value Awards, which has evolved into a platform for consumers and citizens to recognise organisations they believe deliver value.

A major highlight of this year’s edition was the Citizens Scorecard, through which participating citizens assessed selected government institutions on their service delivery, responsiveness and public impact.

The Scorecard recorded the following results: Lagos State Printing Corporation — 81.1 per cent: Excellence in Service Delivery; Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) — 46.9 per cent: Outstanding Public Service Impact Award;

National Communications Commission (NCC) — 54.8 per cent: Outstanding MDA/Public Service Impact Award; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) — 38.2 per cent: Citizen-Centric MDA of the Year; National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC): Most Trusted Public Institution.

The results provide another dimension to the CVA platform, moving beyond the recognition of commercial brands to creating space for citizens to express their perceptions of public institutions.

Speaking at the event, Convener of the Consumers Value Awards, Akonte Ekine, said the awards were founded on the belief that consumers and citizens deserve a stronger voice in the marketplace and in the delivery of public services.

“We believe that consumers and citizens are the paymasters. And paymasters deserve a better experience,” Ekine said.

According to him, the five-year journey of the CVA has demonstrated the importance of creating platforms through which consumers can speak, engage and recognise organisations that earn their confidence.

From inception, the platform has recorded over 38,000 votes and engagements, while more than 500 brands have been nominated over the five-year period.

The 2026 edition was themed “Beyond Satisfaction: Redefining Consumer Value in a New Economy.”

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill address, noted that customer satisfaction alone is no longer sufficient, stressing the importance of trust, empathy, accessibility and sustainability in defining value.

The governor’s address was read by General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Fola Solebo, who stood in for the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

The governor described the consumer as a buyer and curator whose choices are increasingly shaped by access to information, social media and economic realities. He also challenged both government and the private sector to continue to love, respect and serve the consumer.

He described the awards as a “receipt of the trust the people have placed in you.”

The National Communications Commission (NCC) also reaffirmed its support for the CVA initiative. A goodwill message was also sent by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aminu Maida. Temitope Alli-Balogun,Assistant Director, Team Lead, Support Services Lagos Zonal Office, who represented the EVC/CEO at the event.

The commission noted that the Citizens Scorecard provides a platform for amplifying consumer voices and encouraging responsiveness, transparency and accountability. NCC was itself recognised with the Outstanding MDA/Public Service Impact Award based on the Citizens Scorecard.

For NAFDAC, consumer value is inseparable from safety, quality and efficacy. The agency’s goodwill message from its Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, was delivered by Joan Abaagu, Head, Reforms Unit/Office of Women and Child Health, Lagos.

The agency commended BrandXchange for providing citizens with a direct voice to evaluate brands and public institutions, noting the importance of integrity and transparency in building and sustaining consumer trust.

Akin Adewakun Wins Consumer Reporting Journalism Award

Another major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Sola Salako Ajulo Award for Consumer Reporting Journalism to Akin Adewakun.

The award recognises journalism that contributes to consumer awareness and strengthens the voice of consumers in the marketplace.

The award is named after Sola Salako Ajulo, a prominent consumer rights advocate and long-standing mentor to the Consumers Value Awards.

The 5th edition also recognised brands and institutions across various categories, with the awards continuing to place emphasis on Consumer Voice, Consumer Choice and Consumer Value.

The organisers said the CVA is deliberately designed not simply as an awards ceremony, but as an evolving consumer engagement platform that encourages brands, institutions and government to listen to the people they serve.

Five years after its launch, the Consumers Value Awards has grown from a platform focused primarily on brand recognition into a broader conversation around consumer trust, public accountability, service delivery and the quality of the relationship between institutions and the people they serve.

As Ekine noted in his welcome address, “Five years ago, we started a conversation.”

The 5th edition of the Consumers Value Awards was a celebration of how far that conversation has come — and of the continuing importance of giving consumers and citizens a voice.