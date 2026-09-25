IGP Olatunji Disu @CARSPO: Setting  Agenda for the Police for 2027 Elections

At the heart of the just concluded Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO 2026) in Owerri was the Nigeria Police Force’s preparation for the 2027 General Elections, with IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu setting out a six-pillar election-security roadmap anchored on intelligence, training, inter-agency coordination, technology, community partnership and absolute neutrality. and resolutions into practical action across Commands and Formations. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that it afforded the police opportunity not just to map out its priorities for managing security but to challenge senior officers to turn those priorities into practical action across the country

For Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the just concluded sixth Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO 2026) in Owerri, Imo State, was more than a three-day gathering of senior officers and security stakeholders.

It was an opportunity to set out the Nigeria Police Force’s priorities for managing security during the 2027 General Elections and to challenge senior officers to turn those priorities into practical action across the country.

Coordinated by Lenders Consult International and led by its Managing Director, Shina Philips, the conference provided senior police officers and experts with a platform to examine emerging security challenges, refine operational strategies and strengthen collaboration with sister agencies and other stakeholders.

With the theme, “Developing a Nigeria Police Roadmap for Effective Management of Security During Elections,” the three-day conference placed election security at the centre of discussions, while also examining technology, intelligence, public demonstrations, communication and community partnership.

Day One: Setting The Election Security Agenda

The conference opened on Monday, September 21, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring CARSPO 2026 open. Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force towards peaceful and secure 2027 elections.

He stressed professionalism, impartiality, intelligence-led operations and effective inter-agency coordination, while assuring the Force of continued support in training, technology, operational logistics, welfare and institutional reforms.

For Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, hosting the conference for the fourth time was an opportunity to support a platform devoted to strategic engagement and solutions to contemporary security challenges.

But the central policing agenda came from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who outlined six pillars for the Force’s election-security roadmap. They include strengthened intelligence and early-warning systems; intensive training and preparedness; joint command and inter-agency coordination; effective communication and deployment of technology; sustained community partnership; and absolute neutrality.

The IGP also linked the opening of the conference to the International Day of Peace, whose 2026 theme was “Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day.” For the Police, he said, investing in peace required professionalism, public trust and proactive measures to prevent violence.

The practical assignment for Commissioners of Police was equally clear: identify and map electoral flashpoints, criminal networks and emerging threats in their respective Commands while strengthening early-warning and community-based intelligence systems.

The Force also announced that an official public election complaints line would be released on October 12, 2026, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Disu further reiterated the neutrality of the Police, warning against political violence, voter intimidation, vote-buying and other electoral offences. Officers who take sides, harass voters, collude with political actors or abuse police powers, he said, would be held accountable.

Also speaking, Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, stressed that adequate funding remained critical to providing the security and logistics required for the 2027 election, noting that INEC’s responsibilities extend beyond conducting elections to voter registration and registration of political parties, while the Commission also has statutory powers to request security deployment during elections and voter registration.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, also urged the Police to work closely with INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, stressing that effective policing support was necessary for free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Day Two: Technology, Protests And Election Governance

The second day shifted attention towards the tools and operational knowledge required to implement the emerging roadmap.

Senior officers participated in strategic lectures, discussions and an interactive session with the IGP, with the sessions addressing smart policing, strategic communication, public demonstrations and election-security governance.

Ross Alabo-George examined “Smart Policing: How AI and Digital Technologies Are Transforming Law Enforcement,” focusing on the growing role of technology in strengthening police capabilities and operational efficiency.

AIG Fimihan Adeoye (rtd) addressed “Law Enforcement Guidance for Policing Public Demonstrations and Protests in Nigeria,” with emphasis on professional policing, public safety and respect for citizens’ rights..

Former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba (rtd), spoke on “Election Security Governance: Role of the Nigeria Police, Challenges and Way Forward for the 2027 General Elections,” examining the responsibilities and challenges facing the Force.

Communication also featured prominently. Reuben Abati’s lecture, “Managing Media Relations: Communication Skills for Police Managers,” underscored the importance of effective communication in police-media relations and public trust.

The day therefore broadened the election-security conversation beyond deployment of personnel. It brought technology, communication, policing of public demonstrations and institutional responsibility into the same discussion.

Day Three: From Conference to Action

By Wednesday, September 23, the focus had shifted from discussion to implementation.

At the closing session, IGP Disu charged senior officers to translate the knowledge and resolutions of the three-day retreat into practical action across their Commands and Formations.

He said the real measure of CARSPO 2026 would not be the quality of discussions in Owerri, but the changes recorded across the Force after participants returned to their respective Commands.

The IGP directed officers to adopt a train-the-trainers approach by cascading lessons from the conference to Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, tactical commanders and other personnel.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, he urged Commands to strengthen operational planning, intelligence gathering, personnel training and community engagement.

He also restated that the loyalty of the Nigeria Police Force was to the Constitution, the law and the Nigerian people, rather than any political party, candidate or interest group.

The conference resolutions subsequently provided for a comprehensive Nigeria Police Election Security Roadmap anchored on intelligence, political neutrality, professionalism, technology, community partnership, accountability and inter-agency collaboration.

Early warning, operational coordination, personnel preparedness and responses to election-related threats were also identified as key areas.

When The Curtain Drew Close

The closing dinner, hosted by Governor Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri, brought the three-day gathering to an end. But for IGP Olatunji Disu, the conclusion of CARSPO 2026 was not the end of the exercise.

The next phase is the implementation of the roadmap he placed before the senior leadership of the Force—strengthening intelligence and early warning, improving operational preparedness, deploying technology, deepening community engagement, maintaining inter-agency coordination and enforcing political neutrality.

The effectiveness of Disu’s CARSPO agenda will ultimately be measured by how these resolutions are translated into action across Police Commands and Formations as Nigeria moves towards the 2027 General Elections.