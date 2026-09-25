Foundation Donates N5m For UNIZIK Medical Centre Walkway Reconstruction

The Charles Kene Ojukwu Initiative (CKOi) Okunenyeife Foundation has donated N5 million to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, for the reconstruction of the walkway pavilion linking the old Medical Centre with the newly constructed University Medical Centre building.

The donation was presented at the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie, ahead of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) accreditation exercise.

The Manager of the CKOi Okunenyeife Foundation, Mr Sylvester Ojiugo, and a lecturer at the university, Dr Chibuike Abunike, presented the donation on behalf of the foundation’s founder, Dr Charles Kenechukwu Ojukwu.

Abunike said the donation was part of several interventions Ojukwu intends to make in support of his alma mater.

He said the Canada-based medical doctor and philanthropist had remained interested in initiatives capable of contributing to the development of the university.

The foundation had, during Ojukwu’s visit to the university in June 2026, pledged to support the institution, particularly the development and upgrading of the University Medical Centre.

Ojukwu is a British-trained Consultant Family Physician based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The CKOi Okunenyeife Foundation focuses on community health insurance, scholarships, youth empowerment and other development initiatives across Anambra State, as well as strategic institutional projects.

In her vote of thanks, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Hilda Osisioma, appreciated the foundation for redeeming its pledge and supporting the development of the Medical Centre.

The Director of Medical Services, Dr Jane Ezeonu, also thanked the Vice-Chancellor for creating an enabling environment for partnerships and collaborations, while appreciating Ojukwu for his support towards the University Medical Centre.

Responding, Anyaehie appreciated the donor, saying the university remained on a progressive path under his administration.

He said UNIZIK would continue to welcome development partners, alumni and friends of the university willing to contribute to its growth and advancement.

The reconstruction of the walkway pavilion is expected to improve movement between the old and new Medical Centre buildings for staff, students, patients and visitors.