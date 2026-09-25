Bitget Wallet Adds Arc Network as Nigerian Stablecoin Use Grows

Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has integrated Arc, a new blockchain built for stablecoin payments, giving its users in Nigeria access to the network through both its consumer app and Bitget Wallet X, its API platform for businesses and developers.

The wallet, which says it has more than 100 million users worldwide, was among more than 100 applications live on Arc when its mainnet launched recently.

The integration covers token swaps, cross-chain transfers and market data across both products. Developers building on Arc can use Bitget Wallet X for these services instead of building their own liquidity-routing systems.

Arc charges network fees in USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, rather than a separate crypto token whose price fluctuates, and is designed to settle transactions in under a second.

Nigeria has accounted for roughly 60 per cent of stablecoin inflows into sub-Saharan Africa since 2019, according to an International Monetary Fund analysis published in June, which described stablecoins as a growing cross-border channel for the country. The IMF said stablecoins allow users to receive remittances and make cross-border payments in minutes, often at lower cost than traditional channels, and that Nigerians have used them to pay overseas suppliers and hedge against currency risk.

Bitget Wallet said stablecoin transaction volume across its key emerging markets rose 70 per cent over the past year, driven by users receiving cross-border income, sending remittances and spending locally.

“For users managing money across borders, infrastructure matters most when it makes everyday transactions faster, more predictable and easier to use,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “Supporting Arc from day one gives both users and partners immediate access to those capabilities as the network develops.”

Users can add Arc in the Bitget Wallet app and bridge assets to it from Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base and other networks.

In Nigeria, the integration adds to a service Bitget Wallet launched in November 2025 that converts USDT and USDC into naira and pays them directly into accounts at more than 45 Nigerian banks.

Bitget Wallet said it plans to expand the integration.