IBB Golf Club Clarifies Composition of Board of Trustees

The management of the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja, has clarified the composition of its Board of Trustees, following what it described as inaccurate representations in some publications and online platforms.

In a statement signed by the club’s General Manager, Kalip B. Jauwi, the management said the clarification had become necessary to correct what it termed a misrepresentation of the membership of the board and place the authentic list in the public domain.

According to the statement, the Board of Trustees is chaired by Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, CFR, while other members include Otunba Segun Runsewe, FABE, FMIS, OON; Sunday Ibrahim Ameh, OFR, SAN; Hamid Abbo, MFR, mni; and Rear Admiral Victor Olugbemi Adedipe (Rtd.).

Other members are Chief (Mrs.) Grace Ihonvbere; Benjamin E. Okoko; Senator Chukwuka Utazi, CON, Ike Eji Eje Mba; and Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, FNSE, FAEng., CON, Galadiman Kazaure.

The club stressed that the nine-member list represented the correct and official composition of its Board of Trustees.

“The Management wishes to emphasise that the above list represents the correct and official composition of the Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf & Country Club,” the statement said.

It consequently urged media organisations, online news platforms, bloggers and social media publishers that might have previously published or circulated incomplete or inaccurate information about the board to update their records.

The management also advised members of the public and the media to verify information relating to the club and its governing organs through official channels before publication.

It said such verification had become necessary to prevent the continued circulation of inaccurate information concerning the affairs and leadership structure of the club.