NDLEA Cracks Nigerian-Mexican Meth Cartel, Seizes Chemicals for Industrial-Scale Drug Production

– Two kingpins arraigned over secret Enugu laboratory as Mexican cartel link exposed

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A major transnational drug trafficking network with links to Mexico has been dismantled in Nigeria after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State and arrested two suspected kingpins.

The operation, which followed months of intelligence gathering and surveillance, has exposed what the NDLEA described as a sophisticated Nigerian-Mexican cartel allegedly established to manufacture methamphetamine in commercial quantities.

Arrested in connection with the operation are 45-year-old Chukwu Obumneme Christopher, alias Brown, and 60-year-old Chukwu Georginus Monday, alias George.

The agency spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Thursday said the syndicate allegedly operated in collaboration with Rodriguez Villanueva, described as a notorious Mexican drug cartel member based in Mexico City.

Three other suspects – Uchenna, alias Uche; Celestine Ikemefuna Iwuchukwu; and Villanueva—were named in the charges but remain at large.

The breakthrough came after the NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) tracked Brown’s movements across Lagos, Enugu and Anambra states between December 1 and 4, 2025, eventually leading investigators to a compound in Eziama community, Obeagu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Babafemi said what operatives discovered there was not merely a storage facility but a fully equipped clandestine drug-production site, fitted with improvised reactors and distillation equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The scale of the chemicals recovered from the facility suggested that the operation was designed for production far beyond street-level distribution.

Among the substances seized were 690 litres of methylamine, 1,000 litres of isopropyl alcohol, 300 litres of hydrochloric acid, 290 litres each of toluene and acetone, and 400 litres of liquid sodium hydroxide.

The haul also included 125 kilogrammes of N-phenylacetamide, 414 kilogrammes of lead acetate and 769.6 kilogrammes of tartaric acid, in addition to other controlled substances.

The NDLEA said the combination and quantities of the precursor chemicals were consistent with a high-potency, P2P-based methamphetamine manufacturing operation.

Investigators subsequently searched George’s family residence, where they recovered eight large fuel tanks, four commercial gas burners, four dehydrators and 11 kilogrammes of ephedrine, further revealing the extent of the alleged production network.

The discovery has raised the profile of Nigeria’s fight against increasingly sophisticated clandestine drug manufacturing operations, coming after similar laboratories were dismantled in Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states.

The two arrested suspects have now been taken before the Federal High Court, Enugu Judicial Division, where they were arraigned before Justice Mabel Taiye Segun-Bello on a five-count charge.

The charges include conspiracy, organisation, management and financing of a drug trafficking organisation, as well as unlawful possession of precursor chemicals used in methamphetamine production.

Following an application by the NDLEA for an accelerated hearing, the court fixed October 21, 2026, for trial.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), said the operation had demonstrated the agency’s determination to prevent international drug syndicates from establishing operational bases in Nigeria.

Marwa commended the officers who participated in the intelligence and surveillance operation, describing the dismantling of the Enugu laboratory as further evidence of the Agency’s resolve to disrupt transnational organised drug crime.

He vowed the agency would continue to pursue the suspects still at large, including the Mexican national allegedly linked to the operation.

According to him, the development was “another proof” that transnational drug networks would have no space to operate in Nigeria.

Marwa warned that Nigeria would not be allowed to become a haven for international drug cartels, stressing that intelligence-led operations and international cooperation would continue to be deployed to identify and close loopholes exploited by drug traffickers.

He also charged NDLEA personnel to sustain the momentum against illicit drug production and trafficking until the country is rid of the threat.

The Enugu operation therefore represents more than the arrest of two alleged drug kingpins: it has brought to light an alleged international supply chain in which local operatives and a foreign cartel member were reportedly working together to establish a large-scale methamphetamine production base on Nigerian soil.