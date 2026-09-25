No Nation Can Realise Full Potential Without Gender Inclusion, States Bamidele

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has declared that no nation could realise its full potential when a significant proportion of its population was unable to participate fully in governance, diplomacy, economic development and public leadership.

Bamidele, according to a statement by his Media Office, made the declaration in New York, United States, yesterday.

He said the inclusion of women in public governance and leadership should not be viewed as an act of favour, but as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s human capital and institutional strength.

The statement explained that Bamidele spoke while chairing the presentation of the book, The Female Diplomat: Navigating Power, Ambition and Identity, at Nigeria House, New York.

The event attracted prominent Nigerian and international figures, including the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

There was also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Kayode Are; and the President/CEO of Montefiore Einstein.

Bamidele said gender inclusion had become central to Nigeria’s national development and the country’s ability to compete effectively in the 21st century.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy can only be strengthened when citizens are adequately represented in the institutions established to serve them.

He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, had recognised that the country’s development must draw on the abilities and contributions of all Nigerians.

The Senate Leader said the president had consistently affirmed that women and young people should not be relegated to the background in Nigeria’s political, economic and national life.

Bamidele, however, stressed that genuine inclusion should go beyond merely increasing the number of women occupying positions in public institutions.

He said, “Gender inclusion is not an act of favour. It is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s human capital and institutional strength.

“No nation can realise its full potential if a significant proportion of its population is unable to contribute fully to governance, diplomacy, economic development and public leadership.”