2027: Tinubu Must Go, Atiku Declares, Woos Ondo Voters as Jegede Joins the ADC

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*2027 polls present another opportunity to prevent Nigeria from ex-vice president’s ravenous Plunder, says APC

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that President Bola Tinubu must vacate the Presidential Villa in the 2027 general election, accusing his administration of worsening the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Atiku made the declaration in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday, while welcoming the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, and his supporters into the ADC.

He said the ADC was committed to providing an alternative government that would address insecurity, economic hardship and other challenges confronting the country, promising that his administration would restore the petrol subsidy if elected.

According to him, “We are committed to restoring subsidy; we are committed to restoring security all over this country. If we are elected, no part of this country would feel insecure anymore.”

Atiku, who served as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, also recalled the economic performance of the country during the period, arguing that Nigeria had moved from being Africa’s largest economy to a lower position under successive administrations.

“You know what we did between 1999 and 2007. We took Nigeria to be the first finest economy in Africa. Today, we are number five. Who is responsible for taking us down and backward? Is it not APC?” he said.

The former vice president urged Nigerians to use the 2027 elections to change the government, saying, “This is the moment for us to vote them out. And there’s this popular saying now that Tinubu must go.”

Atiku also cited the August 2026 Osun State governorship election as an example of the importance of voter mobilisation and protection of ballots, urging ADC supporters across the country to replicate what he described as the high voter turnout and efforts to protect votes during the poll.

He said the ADC would build its strength from the grassroots and expressed confidence that Jegede’s defection, alongside the movement of his supporters, would strengthen the party in Ondo State ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We warmly receive Jegede and his team from the PDP to ADC. We enjoy the support we have received from the people of Ondo State, and I want to see that support reflected in the next election,” Atiku said.

He added that the party was determined to protect its votes and mobilise Nigerians across the country, saying the outcome of the 2027 election would depend significantly on voters turning out and ensuring that their ballots counted.

Earlier, the ADC National Secretary and former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who represented the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, urged party members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

Aregbesola charged them to “go from house to house” to campaign for ADC candidates, promising that the party would address the rising cost of living if elected.

“You can see things are costly; we are going to bring it down,” he said, urging Nigerians to support the ADC at the polls.

He added: “It is our vote that would determine the strength of our political party. As we came out today, let’s vote ADC massively.”

Jegede, on his part, said he defected from the PDP to the ADC to contribute to the party’s efforts to provide what he described as a democratic alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jegede said unemployment, economic hardship and rising living costs had made the situation difficult for many Nigerians, insisting that the time had come for citizens to mobilise for political change.

“There is unemployment in Nigeria; you can all see it. There is hardship; you can all see that. The suffering is too much. The journey has begun. We want a democratic government,” he said.

The former PDP governorship candidate expressed confidence in the ADC prospects in the 2027 elections, saying the party would mobilise and unite its supporters to contest the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

“We are sure of winning the Senate, House of Representatives and presidency. We are going to mobilise and unite to win come 2027,” Jegede added.