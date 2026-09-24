  • Thursday, 24th September, 2026

Uzodimma Recruits 6,000 Teachers to Beef Up the State School System

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the recruitment of 6,030 teachers to enhance teaching and learning in primary and secondary schools in the state.

Already, the newly recruited teachers have completed a six week intensive training at the state owned Ben Uwajimogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma.

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba who announced the cheering news in Owerri on Wednesday said the exercise is part of a broader strategy by the state government to strengthen education in the state.

He disclosed that the recruitment exercise was undertaken to fill existing vacancies as well as ensure that there is no gap in teaching and learning across the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to Emelumba, this is the first time in a long time that this large number of teachers was being injected into the school system at once.

He said that to underscore the importance that the governor placed on the exercise, he would personally address the new teachers at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.

The Commissioner disclosed that the meeting which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, September 24th ,2026, by 10 am, will afford the teachers the rare opportunity to meet face to face with the governor.

He said only teachers who underwent the training at Ihitte Uboma would be allowed to attend the meeting.

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