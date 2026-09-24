NECO Registrar: Boko Haram, Banditry, Terrorism Never Stopped Conduct of Examinations

• Gives awards to dedicated staff, proficient students

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Despite the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, as well as attacks by bandits in parts of the country, the conduct and release of results of examinations across the country by National Examination Council (NECO) was never stopped. Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this on Wednesday in Minna at the 2025 Annual Staff Productivity Award Ceremony.

“We distribute our materials as planned; our logistics were also carried out as expected,” Wushishi said.

Wushishi said despite the security and other challenges, “our staff and partners daily demonstrate dedication, relentlessness and professionalism.”

The registrar said the award ceremony was organised to motivate the staff so that they could continuously improve and achieve better performance.

Wushishi declared that the awards, “is also intended to boost, inspire better performance and reinforce the mind-set of better every day among both staff and students.”

He added that the presentation reflected the diverse roles that sustained NECOs operations and upheld its standards.

Wushishi emphasised NECOs commitment to continuous improvement, strengthening of accountability, and ensuring its examinations continued to be accepted globally

The awards were given in six categories: Certificate of Service to 2025 Retirees, Most Hardworking and Dedicated Staff, Best State Coordinator of the Year 2025, and the Best Driver of the Year 2025.

Others were Award for Excellent Performance in other areas, and Special Awards for Best Performing Male and Female Students 2025 examinations.

The registrar charged the awardees and other staff not to let “today’s recognition not to remain a moment of celebration alone but a call to action so that each awardee serves as a model and each staff member is motivated to raise their performance”.