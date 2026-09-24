Environmental Sustainability: Nigerian Breweries Plants 340,000 Trees, Restores Over 350 Hectares at Olokemeji Forest

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB), in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Forestry and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has planted more than 340,000 indigenous trees and restored over 350 hectares of degraded forest landscape at the Olokemeji Forest within five years.

The Olokemeji Forest Reforestation Project, which is in line with NB’s “Brew a Better World” sustainability agenda, is aimed at advancing environmental stewardship and contributing to biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, watershed protection, and sustainable ecosystem management.

The milestone was highlighted during a joint engagement among the representatives of NB, the Ogun State Government and IITA, where stakeholders reviewed the project’s progress and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaborative efforts towards environmental restoration and sustainable land management.

Speaking during the engagement, the Director of Corporate Affairs, NB Plc, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ecosystem restoration and environmental sustainability in the communities where the company operates.

Odenigbo said: “At Nigerian Breweries, sustainability remains central to how we operate and create shared value.

“The restoration of over 350 hectares of degraded forest and the planting of more than 340,000 indigenous trees demonstrate what can be achieved through strategic partnerships.

“Beyond restoring ecosystems, we are investing in a healthier environment and creating opportunities that will benefit surrounding communities for generations to come.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Forestry, Ogun State, Mr. Oludotun Taiwo, commended the collaboration among the state government, NB Plc and IITA, noting that such partnerships are essential to preserving the state’s forest resources and promoting sustainable development.

Beyond reforestation, the Olokemeji Reforestation Project has also enhanced biodiversity, strengthened climate resilience, and improved watershed protection across the forest reserve.

The initiative has also created alternative livelihood opportunities for surrounding communities, including beekeeping and vegetable farming, and improving access to clean water by providing community boreholes.