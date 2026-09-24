Umahi: Reconstructed First Niger Bridge Opens Next Week

•Orders replacement of illegal billboards with Tinubu’s pictures

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has ordered the removal of all illegal advertisement on the reconstructed First Niger Bridge and replaced with the pictures of President Bola Tinubu as reward for hard work.

Umahi who was at the bridge to inspect the level of work after the lapse of the two weeks deadline for the maintenance work on the bridge and the one week extension said the bridge will officially be opened to motorists next week.

The minister said the president has done well for Igbo people, stressing that the entire bridge would be decorated with the pictures of the president. He urged those rooting for Peter Obi’s presidency to show what Obi has attracted to Ndigbo and to avoid wasting their votes in 2027.

He said: “Once we are done with work on this bridge, I want all the illegal adverts on this bridge removed. Anyone who wants to advertise should apply to the ministry of works. For now, the bridge will be decorated with the pictures of President Tinubu.

“The president has worked so hard and we need to reward his hard work by decorating this bridge with his pictures. I want to say to Ndigbo that we should not throw away our votes in 2027. In the last election we did not vote for him so well, yet he is bringing projects to our region.

“I have a bragging right in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I’m proud of him and will be willing to show anyone who wants to know all that he has done. Peter Obi is our brother and we do not hate him, but we need to be realistic this time. I don’t care about people abusing me on social media, they should only tell us what Obi has attracted to the South East.

“We will be here next week to open the bridge, and I want to say that we will write to the security chiefs to tell them that there would not be need for any checkpoint 200 meters to this bridge because it causes traffic on the bridge, which is not good for its health.

“Also, we will write to the governors of Anambra and Delta States and tell them to monitor the scrap market closely. When I was governor, I banned all scrap activities in Ebonyi State because they contribute to the vandalization (sic) of public infrastructure.”

He also banned all dredging activities around the bridge, warning that such activities can compromise the integrity of the bridge.

Umahi expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done on the bridge, which included the installation of CCTV cameras, streetlights, removing asphalt and reconstructing of the carriageway and walkways, the expansion joints, bolts and others.

The minister said: “We thank the people for their patience. The bridge is not just healthier, but will last longer now and motorists will enjoy driving on it. We thank the governors of Anambra and Delta States for their commitment and support to the rehabilitation of the bridge. Anambra had to work with ministry of works for bypass and we apologise for the inconveniences but it was for their good.

“The bolts that were lost have been replaced, expansion joints have been manufactured and flown in by air and replaced. The company has done beautiful work. We will however not be stampeded to open the bridge until the full structural works have been done.

“We will add the painting of the kerbs, all the metal elements on the bridge will be repainted. We will reconstruct the entrance and exit of the bridge with concrete and when we open the bridge next week, it will only be for one carriageway until after 21 days, then we open it and work on the other side,” the minister said.

The Controller of Works in Anambra State, Timothy Emenike, who conducted the minister round the work praised his tenacity, hard work and energy, which he said has led to the success of the project.