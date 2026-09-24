In Key Milestone, Mbah Flags Off Enugu Air’s Maiden Int’l Flight to Cameroon

• Enugu Air CEO: State becoming major gateway

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged off the first-ever international service by Enugu Air, describing it as a major milestone in his administration’s vision to grow Enugu State into a major aviation hub.

Besides, Mbah stated that he was making the state the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and for habitation.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, yesterday, Mbah, who heaped commendations on the leadership of the state-owned airline for the fast growth of Enugu Air, said it was not an isolated story, but a part of connecting the dots as his administration strives to grow Enugu State into a $30 billion economy.

“Months ago, right here, we watched Enugu take to the skies. In just barely six months after a rigorous regulatory process, Enugu Air obtained her Air Operator’s License. This is not a mean feat.

“Today, 14 months after, we can see that dream flying beyond our expectations, as Enugu Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Nigeria, without a doubt.

“But we did not conceive of Enugu Air as a bragging right or because of the clamour, or to gain some political acclaim. Enugu Air is part of the masterplan to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, living, business and tourism. For us, Enugu Air is part of connecting the dots,” he stated.

Mbah described Enugu Air as a campaign promise kept, saying the Enugu–Douala service was the beginning of many more international flight operations to many parts of the world.

“What you are seeing here today is performance above promises. So, we ask you to judge us by the things we have promised and have delivered to you.

“Besides, today it is Douala, but I am hoping tomorrow, we are not only going to be talking about the continent of Africa, we will be talking about Enugu to the world,” he added.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for consistently demonstrating his commitment to aviation infrastructure and for the support he is also giving to the state to enable it to create businesses like Enugu Air.

Similarly, he commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyama (SAN) and the agencies under him such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) supporting Enugu Air’s growth and making Nigeria a standard bearer in the African aviation industry.

Speaking at the event, Enugu Air CEO, Capt. Tolu Ita, said Enugu Air was not merely launching a flight, stressing, “we are launching a new chapter.”

“This is a chapter in which Enugu is no longer simply where a journey begins or ends. Enugu is becoming a gateway.

“Today, much bigger than an aircraft will be moving across our skies. Opportunity will be moving. Business will be moving. People will be moving. Ideas will be moving. And Enugu will be moving with them. This is what makes today so significant.

“Enugu Air was never built with the vision to simply put aircraft in the sky. The vision was to build an airline that connects people, connects markets and connects possibilities.

“We began by strengthening our domestic network — connecting Enugu with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Asaba, Benin City and Warri.

“Today, we take our first major step beyond Nigeria. Enugu to Douala. Nigeria to Cameroon. The Southeast to Central Africa. And this is only the beginning.

“Our ambition is to continue building a stronger regional network across Africa, while progressively opening the door to wider international markets,” she said.

In growing Enugu Air, Ita reaffirmed the airline’s responsibility and commitment to authorities, passengers, and all stakeholders, upholding the highest operational and ethical standards.

In her goodwill message, the Managing Director/CEO of the FAAN, Olubunmi Onabanjo-Kuku, said Enugu Air’s inaugural international flight was a strong statement of Nigeria’s growing capacity to connect people and businesses across West and Central Africa.

Represented by Mrs. Onyeka Udenze, the FAAN DG sai: “Akanu Ibiam International Airport now takes a firm step as a regional hub.”

While congratulating Enugu Air for the fast growth in 14 months, she assured that FAAN remained committed to providing the infrastructure, safety standards and support that make such services possible.

The DG of NCAA, represented by the Director of Air Transport Regulations, FAAN, Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iruobe, said connecting Enugu to Douala directly represented would create opportunities for increased trade, investment, tourism, and movement of people, while strengthening social and economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, said the new service to Douala marked a monumental leap forward in the state’s trade, investment, and economic integration strategy.

“For decades, the vibrant traders, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs of Enugu and the broader region have navigated complex transit routes to access Central African markets.

“Today, that barrier is dismantled. This direct link directly advances our goal of transforming Enugu State into a premier regional hub for commerce and industrial development. We are now effectively bridging markets, shortening supply chains, and unlocking unprecedented opportunities for cross-border commerce across Central and West Africa,” he said.

The Maiden flight, which departed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in the early hours of the afternoon, touched down safely at the Douala International Airport where it was well received by the Cameroonian authorities in a brief ceremony before it returned to Enugu on the history trip.