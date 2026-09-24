I Feel Vindicated, Saraki Reacts to Appeal Court Verdict on Ibrahim Magu’s Tenure

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said he felt vindicated after the Court of Appeal ruled that Ibrahim Magu’s prolonged tenure as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was unlawful.

The appellate court, sitting in Abuja, had Monday overturned a 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court, which upheld Magu’s continued retention as acting chairman despite the eight senate’s rejection of his nomination as substantive EFCC chairman.

A three-member panel delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by Johnmary Jideobi, a lawyer who had challenged Magu’s continued stay in office after the senate twice rejected his nomination.

In a Facebook post, Saraki recalled that the eighth senate, which he led, rejected Magu’s nomination twice in 2016 and 2017.

“Back in 2016 and 2017, the 8th Senate, under my leadership, rejected Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as substantive EFCC Chairman not once but twice.

“Still, he remained in office illegally until July 2020, without confirmation by the Senate,” Saraki said, adding that, senate’s decision at the time was not politically motivated but an exercise of its constitutional responsibility.

“At the time, some called our decision political. It wasn’t. We were simply exercising our constitutional duty and standing by what was right,” he said.

Saraki also alleged that members of the eighth senate, their families and associates faced pressure from Magu after the rejection of his nomination.

“My colleagues in the 8th Senate and I, as well as our families and associates, endured what I can only describe as attempts by Magu to terrorise us,” he said.

He added that taking the position had come at a “huge personal and public cost”.

He however, said the latest court ruling had reinforced the position taken by the eighth senate almost a decade ago.

“Nearly a decade later, I feel vindicated yet again,” he stated.

Magu served as EFCC acting chairman from 2015 until July 2020 when he was suspended from office.