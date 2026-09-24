Mobile Number Portability Drops to 1,251 as MTN Leads in Incoming Porting

Emma Okonji

The total number of telecoms subscribers that dumped their service providers in search of quality service, known as Mobile Number Portability (MNP), dropped in the month of July to 1,251, after reaching 1,268 in June this year, statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed.

The drop according to telecoms experts, is an indication of a fairly stable network, resulting from improved telecoms network in the month of July 2026.

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, however showed that MTN maintained a leading position in the number of incoming porting for 12 consecutive months, an indication that more subscribers continue to join the MTN network in search of quality service, even though the number dropped on the MTN network from 704 in June to 613 in July 2026.

The statistics also showed the number of outgoing porting, where T2 recorded the highest number of outgoing porting in July, as high as 461 subscribers that left its network, followed by Airtel with 317 subscribers that left its network. Next to Airtel is MTN with 257 subscribers that left its network in the month of July 2026.

Globacom had the least number of outgoing subscribers, with a record of 216 subscribers that left its network withing the same period, an indication that subscribers are gaining more confidence from the Globacom network that is attracting more of its subscribers to retain the network.

However, not a single subscriber ported out of VITEL network, but it gained 21 new subscribers that ported into its network within the same period.

In telecoms’ parlance, incoming porting refers to a trend where a network gains additional subscribers when mobile numbers are transferred from one service provider to another on the request of the subscribers that wish to change their service providers while keeping the same telephone number.

Outgoing porting refers to a trend where a network loses subscribers when mobile numbers are transferred from one service provider to another on the request of subscribers that wish to change service providers while keeping the same telephone number.

From the incoming porting statistics in January 2026, MTN recorded 740 new subscribers that ported into its network, Airtel recorded 494 new subscribers that ported into its network, Globacom recorded 215 new subscribers that ported into its network, T2 recorded 12 new subscribers that ported into its network, while VITEL recorded seven new subscribers that ported into its network.

In February 2026, MTN recorded 1,183 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 428 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 195 incoming porting subscribers, T2 recorded 21 incoming porting subscribers, while VITEL recorded eight incoming porting subscribers.

In March 2026, MTN recorded 875 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 217 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 142 incoming porting subscribers, VITEL recorded 17 incoming porting subscribers, while T2 recorded 16 incoming porting subscribers.

In April 2026, MTN recorded 1,051 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 479 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 148 incoming porting subscribers, VITEL recorded 19 incoming porting subscribers, while T2 recorded 19 incoming subscribers.

In May 2026, MTN recorded 672 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 339 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 100 incoming porting subscribers, VITEL recorded 20 incoming porting subscribers, while T2 recorded 17 incoming porting subscribers.

In June 2026, MTN recorded 704 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 367 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 132 incoming porting subscribers, T2 recorded 37 incoming porting subscribers, while VITEL recorded 28 incoming porting subscribers.

In July 2026, MTN recorded 613 incoming porting subscribers, Airtel recorded 440 incoming porting subscribers, Globacom recorded 154 incoming porting subscribers, T2 recorded 23 incoming porting subscribers, while VITEL recorded 21 incoming porting subscribers.

From the outgoing porting statistics in June 2026, VITEL recorded zero subscribers that ported out of its network, MTN recorded 224 subscribers that ported out of its network, Globacom recorded 270 subscribers that ported out of its network, Airtel recorded 272 subscribers that ported out of its network, while T2 recorded 502 subscribers that ported out of its network.

In July 2026, VITEL recorded zero subscribers that ported out of its network, Globacom recorded 216 subscribers that ported out of its network, MTN recorded 257 subscribers that ported out of its network, Airtel recorded 317 subscribers that ported out of its network, while T2 recorded 461 subscribers that ported out of its network.