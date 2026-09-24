Firms Host Customers on AI Enabled Security Solutions

Quomodo Systems Africa, in collaboration with its strategic partner, Checkpoint Systems, held its first in the series of customers’ engagement forum in Lagos, on Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled security solutions for the oil and gas sector.

At the forum, Quomodo, an indigenous Nigerian technology consulting and systems delivery company, explored how intelligent security and innovative technology could help organisations stay ahead in an evolving digital world.

Themed: ‘Secure Today, Resilient Tomorrow’, the forum featured presentations from experts and top executives of the two global technology companies, and outlined how AI remained critical in securing the oil and gas industry.

In her welcome address, Chief Financial Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Olufunke Tonye-Preghafi, said the decision to focus on the oil and gas sector was due to its critical impact on the Nigerian economy.

According to her, the oil and gas industry space attack is beginning to increase, saying “we are beginning to see an increase of attacks in the oil and gas.”

She disclosed that Quomodo found out that most of the attackers were not even seeing the smaller companies as the key focus, stating that the smaller companies are a ladder to bigger.