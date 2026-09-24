  • Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

IHS Restates Commitment to Sustainable ICT Sector in Nigeria

Business | 7 seconds ago

IHS Nigeria has restated its commitment to the evolution of a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive telecommunications and technology sector in Nigeria.

The company stated this at a stakeholder breakfast session organised by the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of IHS Nigeria, its Director of Sustainability, Titilope Oguntuga, described the stakeholder dialogue as important to advancing practical sustainability solutions across the sector. She said the gathering provided an opportunity for stakeholders to take an honest look at the progress made and identify areas requiring further action to strengthen collaboration around environmental, social and governance priorities.

“TTSWG’s progress reflects a shared and enduring conviction: that technology and innovation remain among the most effective tools available to address the sector’s challenges. This conviction continues to guide the work and partnerships shaping the telecommunications and technology space today,” Oguntuga said.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the TTSWG Board, Abdu-Waya Mohammed, said the strategy provided a framework for strengthening collaboration around sustainability in the telecommunications and technology ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC), Bankole Oloruntoba, described TTSWG as a multi stakeholder platform established to advance sustainability across the telecommunications and technology ecosystem.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.