IHS Restates Commitment to Sustainable ICT Sector in Nigeria

IHS Nigeria has restated its commitment to the evolution of a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive telecommunications and technology sector in Nigeria.

The company stated this at a stakeholder breakfast session organised by the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of IHS Nigeria, its Director of Sustainability, Titilope Oguntuga, described the stakeholder dialogue as important to advancing practical sustainability solutions across the sector. She said the gathering provided an opportunity for stakeholders to take an honest look at the progress made and identify areas requiring further action to strengthen collaboration around environmental, social and governance priorities.

“TTSWG’s progress reflects a shared and enduring conviction: that technology and innovation remain among the most effective tools available to address the sector’s challenges. This conviction continues to guide the work and partnerships shaping the telecommunications and technology space today,” Oguntuga said.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the TTSWG Board, Abdu-Waya Mohammed, said the strategy provided a framework for strengthening collaboration around sustainability in the telecommunications and technology ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC), Bankole Oloruntoba, described TTSWG as a multi stakeholder platform established to advance sustainability across the telecommunications and technology ecosystem.