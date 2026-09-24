Go After Corrupt Nigerians Without Fear or Favour, NIREC and Sultan Tell EFCC

• Many pastors, imams facing corruption charges, says EFCC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, have charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after corrupt Nigerians without fear or favour, including pastors and imams.

The position of the religious leaders came as EFCC said corruption had permeated the religious circles in the country, with many ordained pastors and imams undergoing investigation over fraud and misappropriation of funds.

The Sultan, who is co-chairman of NIREC, spoke at the council’s meeting held yesterday at Barcelona Hotel, Abuja.

He said religious leaders had a duty to fight corruption because God abhorred it.

He stated, “We as religious leaders must fight corruption. Why? Because God Almighty doesn’t like corruption. He doesn’t love corruption. You cannot steal money and they send people to Jerusalem and Mecca with corrupt money, and then you think God will accept your deed? No, God is not corrupt, so He doesn’t like corruption.

“So you cannot use public money, you cannot use corrupt money to send people to Jerusalem or to Saudi Arabia for hajj or for any other thing. So let’s see how we can come together and help the EFCC chairman to really fight this corruption.”

The Sultan insisted that anyone involved in corruption must face the law, irrespective of religious status or personal relationship.

He said, “Whoever is involved, even our brothers, our sisters, our fathers, our friends, those involved should face the law. Law is not respecter of anybody. Whoever does something wrong, he should face the law.

“And when he’s facing the law, don’t tell me he is the pastor of a church or he is the chief imam of a mosque. We don’t want to hear that. Let the EFCC go after that person, whoever it is, and deal with him according to the law.”

He urged the commission not to deviate or listen to politics or political leaders.

In his welcome remarks, outgoing Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, admonished Christian and Islamic faithful to live in peace and unity, warning that a wrong concept of God produces fake, professional, and accidental pastors and imams who mislead their followers with hate speeches and weaponise religion, ethnicity, and poverty for personal gains.

Omonokhua said NIREC had resolved to condemn any statement that contradicted peace and human dignity.

He said, “We hope that the EFCC anti-corruption manual would stop religious preachers and teachers from religious corruption and religious-motivated corruption through professional and fake preaching.”

In his address, Director-General of Islamic Council, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the anti-corruption manual produced by EFCC should serve as a moral compass for Nigerians, especially religious centres and educational institutions desirous of promoting a corruption-free society.

Co-chairman of NIREC and President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, urged religious leaders to use their platforms to preach peace and unity and build bridges, asking what kind of Nigeria they want to build by their statements and actions.

In his keynote, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, lamented that corruption had permeated even religious circles, disclosing that records at the commission show many pastors and imams are facing trial for corruption, including alleged conspiracy to misappropriate funds meant for pilgrimage.

Olukoyede said he would prefer that such persons be stripped of religious titles.

Declaring the meeting open, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s message, said government would not relent until every Nigerian could live, work, and travel in safety.

Akume stated that the armed forces and security agencies were intensifying operations to reclaim the country from criminals and secure churches, mosques, schools and markets.

He urged religious and traditional leaders to promote tolerance, defuse disputes, counter divisive narratives, and ensure politics was not taken to the altar or mosque as electioneering approaches.

The SGF said the federal government planned to collaborate with NIREC to sensitise members of the public on the need to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2027 general election.