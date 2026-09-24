2027: Atiku Orders Jigawa ADC Factions to Drop All Court Cases and Embrace Unity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has intervened in the lingering crisis within the party in Jigawa State, directing rival factions to withdraw all court cases and work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

The directive followed a reconciliation meeting involving the two factions, where the parties agreed to maintain the status quo and accept the list of candidates released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the interest of party unity and progress.

A member of ADC National Executive Committee and North-west Organising Secretary, Hon. Ali Tukur, confirmed the development in an interview with reporters

Tukur said the meeting was chaired by Atiku, with National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, and other prominent party leaders in attendance.

He disclosed that the two leaders of the opposing camps in Jigawa – the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Sabo Nakudu, and Hon. Bashir Jimbo – agreed to the terms of reconciliation and signed an agreement to end their legal battles.

According to Tukur, one of the court cases was filed by Nakudu’s camp against the Jimbo faction over the candidates uploaded to the INEC portal, including the governorship running mate and some National and state Assembly candidates.

Tukur said the Jimbo camp, on the other hand, instituted a case challenging Nakudu’s eligibility to contest the governorship election, alleging irregularities in the primary election that produced him as the party’s governorship candidate.

He said Atiku’s intervention, supported by other national leaders, paved the way for the two camps to resolve their differences and close ranks.

Speaking after the meeting, Atiku, he disclosed, said he was pleased to witness the reconciliation between Nakudu and Jimbo.

Tukur said political contests could create differences but stressed that the strength of a political party was demonstrated by its ability to reconcile competing interests and unite around a common objective.

Tukur stated, “At the end of the day, we have chosen unity over division and cooperation over acrimony.

“We reaffirm that we are one ADC family in Jigawa State, across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”