Festus Keyamo: In Service of Country and Party

From the courtroom, streets of pro-democracy and human rights activism, to the centre of presidential campaigns and the federal cabinet, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has built a career around advocacy, communication and public service, writes Emmanuel Addeh

For Festus Keyamo, the expected return to the frontline of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign is another turn in a political journey that has taken him from the streets of pro-democracy activism to the courtroom, the campaign podium and the federal cabinet.

Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has been tipped for a prominent spokesperson role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council as the ruling party begins to shape its communications strategy ahead of the 2027 election. THISDAY reported yesterday that Keyamo is being considered for the role as the emerging campaign architecture takes shape.

When eventually announced, the assignment would mark a return to familiar territory for the senior lawyer and politician whose voice has become closely associated with the defence of country, his party, the APC and its presidential candidates (and rightly so) whenever he has been called upon to do so.

But long before he became a minister or campaign spokesman, Keyamo’s public life was defined by opposition to government, legal activism and advocacy for accountability. Without doubt, he has carried that same fire into public service.

From the Chambers to National Stage

Keyamo’s political story did not begin inside a political party. It began in the legal profession and, more specifically, in the tradition of radical human rights advocacy associated with the late Gani Fawehinmi.

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993, Keyamo began his legal career at Fawehinmi’s chambers at a time when Nigeria was under military rule and the struggle over the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election was reshaping the country’s political landscape.

As a young lawyer, he became involved in pro-democracy activism and represented several prominent activists and political figures. His work included cases involving Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Ken Saro-Wiwa, M.K.O. Abiola and other figures associated with the struggle against military rule.

The experience helped establish the characteristics that would later become central to his political career: an aggressive courtroom style, an ability to articulate complicated political issues in accessible language and a willingness to confront opponents publicly.

Keyamo eventually established his own law firm in 1995 and continued with high-profile cases, including the defence of Niger Delta militant leader Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and MASSOB leader Ralph Uwazuruike. In 2008, he also challenged the federal government in court over the appointment of service chiefs.

His transformation from activist lawyer to political advocate was gradual. By the time he emerged prominently in partisan politics, he had already spent decades learning how to prosecute an argument, defend a position and communicate under pressure.

That trajectory produced one of the more striking turns in Keyamo’s public career.

In 2019, then-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him to the federal cabinet, first as Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs and subsequently as Minister of State for Labour and Employment. His political communication role expanded alongside his ministerial responsibilities.

Before that, however, Keyamo had already become an important voice in Buhari’s re-election effort. In April 2018, he was appointed Director of Strategic Communications and official spokesperson for Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign.

The role placed him at the centre of one of the country’s most closely watched political contests and reinforced his reputation as a campaign communicator capable of taking the fight directly to political opponents.

By 2022, as Tinubu emerged as the APC’s presidential candidate, Keyamo again became one of the prominent public defenders of the party’s campaign.

For Keyamo, the progression was significant: activist, lawyer, government critic, political campaigner and eventually government minister.

In Defence of Tinubu & His Administration

His appointment by Tinubu as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development in 2023 further expanded the arena in which Keyamo operates.

He assumed office in August 2023 and pledged to make transparency a watchword, while promising to study the existing aviation roadmap and build on what had already been done rather than discard it wholesale.

The aviation portfolio has placed him in charge of a sector with implications for airports, airlines, air safety, airspace management and the country’s broader connectivity. The ministry describes its mandate as covering aviation policy, airport development and management, aviation infrastructure and security, among other responsibilities.

Yet even while serving as a minister, Keyamo has remained one of the administration’s most recognisable political voices. Not one to sit on the fence, Keyamo will marshal points why you are wrong on your perception of the government and why you should take a second look at your position.

His public interventions have frequently extended beyond his immediate ministerial portfolio, particularly when responding to criticism of the Tinubu administration or attacks from opposition figures.

That ‘fierce’ communication style is part of what makes his consideration for the campaign structure unsurprising. The 2027 APC council unveiled in August already contains a sizeable number of media and strategic communications persons, but with Keyamo one can never go wrong.

Keyamo’s possible addition would therefore bring another layer of political experience to an already established communications team.

A Familiar Voice for Another Campaign

The significance of Keyamo’s possible role goes beyond the title of spokesperson.

He understands the mechanics of presidential campaigns from inside. He has worked on Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign and Tinubu’s 2023 campaign. He has also spent years in government, giving him direct knowledge of the administration whose record the campaign will inevitably have to defend and explain.

That combination could make him a bridge between the party’s political messaging and the government’s policy narrative.

His evolution also gives the coming campaign an interesting historical backdrop. He brings the same fire which he once deployed in challenging and righting wrongs in court to defend the records of a government he staunchly believes in, and seeking another mandate for its president.

Whatever interpretation is placed on that transformation by his detractors, Keyamo’s record shows a consistent feature: he has remained deeply engaged in whatever position he finds himself throughout his life.

From the courtroom to political rallies, from television studios to the cabinet table, his career has been built around making a case.

And as the APC prepares for another presidential contest, that experience may once again place Keyamo where he has spent much of his public life: in the frontline, speaking for a cause, a candidate and, this time, a party seeking to retain power.