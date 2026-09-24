Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede at 60: From Building a Bank to Building an African Institution

Eromosele Abiodun posits that for Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the bigger ambition was never simply to build successful businesses. It was to create institutions that could endure beyond their founders and help Africa turn capital into lasting prosperity

Some business milestones are best understood not by the numbers attached to them, but by the institutions they leave behind. For Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who turns 60 today, the most consequential chapter of his career began in 2002, when he and the late Herbert Wigwe acquired Access Bank, then a relatively small player in Nigeria’s banking industry. It was an audacious proposition. The two bankers had left Guaranty Trust Bank, where they had built their careers, to take control of an institution that had little of the scale or visibility it would eventually command. Aig has since recounted that period in his memoir, Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. What is perhaps more significant today, however, is not simply what happened to Access Bank after the acquisition, but what the experience appears to have taught him about institutions. The lesson was that building a business and building an institution are not necessarily the same thing. An entrepreneur can create a successful company around an idea, a market opportunity or even the force of personal leadership. An institution has a more demanding test: it must be able to continue creating value when its founders are no longer in the room. That distinction has increasingly become central to how Aig describes his own journey.

In an August 2026 interview with African Business, he argued that institution-builders create organisations capable of enduring beyond the energy, personality and presence of their founders. He identified governance, succession, culture, disciplined capital allocation and the ability to renew an organisation as critical elements of institutional longevity. It is a useful lens through which to view the second half of his career. Because if Access Bank was the great institutional experiment of Aig’s first major chapter, Coronation represents something different: an attempt to build an integrated African financial-services platform capable of operating across several parts of the wealth-creation ecosystem.

First big bet

Aig’s banking career began in the late 1980s. He joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1991 and rose to executive director before leaving in 2002 to pursue the Access Bank acquisition. He became Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, a position he held until 2013. The transformation that followed has become one of the better-known stories in Nigerian banking. But the more interesting question at 60 is what sat underneath the transformation.

The Access Bank project was not simply about increasing deposits, opening branches or growing the balance sheet. It was about creating a culture, building management capacity and developing systems that could support scale. That approach subsequently informed Aig’s work beyond commercial banking. He became involved in the wider architecture of Nigeria’s financial markets, including the Financial Market Dealers Association and FMDQ, and later served as President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. He also became Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, an advocacy group for Nigeria’s financial and professional-services industries. The progression is instructive. The banker who had once focused on building one institution increasingly became interested in the institutions around the institution: capital markets, regulation, market infrastructure, investment, governance and the ability to connect savings with productive economic activity. That evolution provides a useful explanation for what came next.

Beyond the bank

After leaving Access Bank’s executive leadership, Aig established Coronation Capital in 2015. The investment platform has interests spanning areas including banking, insurance, technology, real estate and energy. But Coronation Capital was not the endpoint. It became part of a larger vision for Coronation, one that brings together financial capabilities across investment banking, capital markets, asset management, insurance, wealth management, trustees, technology and related services. Today, Coronation describes itself as a leading African financial-services provider, offering solutions across banking, fund management, insurance, trade enablement, fiduciary services, data and technology, while also building strategic partnerships across business, art and innovation. The distinction matters. A collection of financial businesses can be measured individually. An institution can be judged by whether those capabilities collectively solve problems for clients and markets. That appears to be the direction in which Aig wants Coronation to evolve.

In the African Business interview, he described the group as an integrated platform designed to serve the wealth-creation needs of Nigeria and Africa. He linked the model to a broader problem: the continent needs more long-term capital, but uncertainty, fragmentation and institutional weaknesses can make capital unnecessarily expensive. This idea is remarkably consistent across his career. The challenge has changed, but the underlying question has remained the same: How do you build institutions that make opportunity easier to access?

Democratising wealth

This is where another part of Aig’s philosophy becomes important. His approach to wealth has increasingly extended beyond the conventional idea of accumulating financial assets. It is also about expanding access to capital, investment opportunities, financial expertise, technology and the institutions that help individuals and businesses build lasting prosperity. Coronation’s current model reflects this ambition.

Its businesses provide different entry points into the financial system. Banking provides access to financing and payment services. Asset management provides investment solutions. Insurance provides risk protection. Capital-market businesses connect issuers and investors. Wealth platforms support individuals and families seeking to manage and preserve assets. The underlying proposition is not that every client needs every service. Rather, it is that a sophisticated financial-services institution should have the capability to address different stages of the wealth journey. That is also why technology features prominently in the Coronation story. Coronation Capital, for example, identifies technology-enabled solutions as an important investment area, particularly businesses addressing structural problems in African markets.

The objective is not technology for its own sake. For a continent where access, information and distribution remain significant constraints, technology can reduce friction between people, businesses and financial markets. The idea of democratisation therefore becomes practical: use institutions, technology and expertise to make more opportunities accessible.

Bigger African question

Aig’s institutional ambition is also connected to his belief that Africa needs financial institutions with continental relevance. In the African Business interview, he drew a comparison with BlackRock and argued that Africa needs institutions with comparable respect and capacity to help address the cost of capital. The comparison is ambitious, but the underlying argument is straightforward. Africa does not only need more entrepreneurs. It needs institutions capable of supporting entrepreneurs. It needs deeper capital markets, stronger investment managers, credible insurers, effective fiduciaries and financial institutions capable of understanding the continent’s particular risks and opportunities. That is the space Coronation is seeking to occupy.

Its current ecosystem includes Coronation Group, Coronation Capital, Coronation Merchant Bank, Coronation Securities, Coronation Registrars, Coronation Asset Management, Coronation Trustees, Coronation Insurance, Coronation Life Assurance, Coronation Insurance Ghana, Coronation Wealth, Trium, and Coronation Technologies. The significance of this range is not the number of entities. It is the possibility of bringing specialised capabilities together around a single economic objective: helping capital move more effectively through the African economy. That is also why Aig’s thinking has moved increasingly towards institution-building rather than individual business-building. A successful business can create wealth. A successful institution can create the conditions for wealth to be created repeatedly.

Building the ecosystem around finance

There is another dimension to the Coronation story that is easy to overlook. If Aig’s philosophy were exclusively about financial capital, the group’s activities would probably stop at banking, investment and insurance. They do not. Coronation has increasingly positioned itself at the intersection of finance, culture, technology and business. Its engagement with the Africa CEO Forum and Africa Financial Industry Summit, for example, places the group within conversations around investment, financial markets and the continent’s economic future. Its partnership with Tate Modern around Nigerian Modernism represents another dimension.

The partnership, involving Coronation Group and Access Holdings, has supported the international presentation of Nigerian modernist art and created a platform for African cultural narratives to reach a global audience. The Coronation Art Gallery provides a domestic expression of the same philosophy. Its The Value of Belief exhibition explored the role of collectors as custodians of cultural heritage and champions of artistic talent, while drawing a parallel between the conviction required to collect art and the conviction required for long-term investment. The exhibition’s underlying proposition was that cultural capital can itself contribute to Africa’s creative and economic future. At first glance, this might appear distant from banking. It is not.

It reflects a broader conception of capital — one that recognises that financial prosperity does not exist in isolation from knowledge, talent, culture and identity. This has increasingly become part of the language around Aig’s work. The question is not simply how Africa creates financial wealth, but how it develops the human and cultural assets required to sustain that wealth.

Institution beyond its founder

Perhaps the most revealing test of Aig’s current philosophy is whether Coronation can eventually become less about Aig. That may sound counterintuitive when discussing a 60th birthday profile, but it is precisely the point. Institution-building, by Aig’s own definition, requires an organisation to perform through leadership transitions, economic cycles, technological disruption, regulatory changes and crises. The founder therefore becomes less important over time, not more. That places a different responsibility on leadership.

The task is to create systems that attract and develop talent, establish credible governance, allocate capital with discipline and build a culture strong enough to survive changes in personnel. Coronation’s own approach places considerable emphasis on talent and professional development. Its graduate trainee programme, for instance, is designed to develop the skills and leadership capacity required by the next generation of financial professionals. This is an important part of the institution-building story. A financial institution is ultimately only as strong as the people capable of carrying its purpose forward.

Different definition of success

At 60, Aig’s career offers two different ways of looking at success. The first is conventional: the size of the institutions he has helped build, the markets in which they operate, the transactions they have participated in and the recognition he has received. The second is institutional. What organisations will still be creating value decades from now? What platforms will still be connecting capital with opportunity? What institutions will still be developing people?

What African businesses will have access to capital because financial institutions were built to understand and serve them? And what will remain of the philosophy after the founder has moved on? These questions make the Coronation story more interesting than a simple corporate expansion narrative. Aig is attempting to move from the model of the successful entrepreneur to that of the institution builder. His own description of the distinction is instructive. An entrepreneur creates a business; an institution-builder creates an organisation that can endure beyond the founder.

That philosophy has been shaped by his experience at Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank, but it has also been reinforced by his work across Nigeria’s financial-market architecture and his involvement in public-sector reform. His work through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation reflects the same belief from another direction: private-sector progress cannot be sustained indefinitely where public institutions remain weak. The Foundation and its subsidiaries focus on developing public-sector leadership and improving government effectiveness. (Access Holdings). In other words, institution-building for Aig is not confined to companies. It is a broader philosophy about how societies create and preserve prosperity.

The next chapter

The temptation with a 60th birthday is to write the conclusion before the story is over. For Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, that would probably miss the point. The more revealing feature of his career is that each major chapter appears to have produced another institutional question. Access Bank raised the question of whether a relatively small Nigerian bank could be transformed into a major African institution. His subsequent work in financial-market infrastructure raised questions about how markets themselves should function. The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation raised questions about the strength of public institutions. And Coronation raises a broader question still: can an African financial institution be built with the scale, breadth and longevity required to support sustainable wealth creation across the continent? Aig appears to believe that the answer must be yes.

The evidence of that ambition can be seen in Coronation’s expanding ecosystem — from investment banking and capital markets to insurance, asset management, wealth, technology and fiduciary services; from major capital-market transactions to conversations about Africa’s financial future; and from investment platforms to partnerships in art and culture. Yet the ultimate test will not be the number of companies within the ecosystem. It will be whether the institution can compound value over time. Whether it can develop leaders who eventually become institution-builders themselves. Whether it can help more African businesses access capital. Whether it can help more families preserve wealth. Whether it can contribute to deeper and more efficient markets. And whether it can remain relevant as technology, regulation and the African economy evolve.

At 60, Aig’s most consequential achievement may therefore not be an individual deal, bank or company. It may be the institutional architecture he is still trying to build. The ambition is larger than personal success. It is about creating African institutions that can stand on their own, compete globally, serve generations and help convert the continent’s considerable potential into lasting prosperity. For someone who began his defining chapter by betting on a small bank, that is a fittingly large next bet. And perhaps the most important is that the institution eventually becomes bigger than the man who imagined it.