Abuja FIDA Reiterates Commitment to Protection of Women, Children at 35

* Celebrate pioneer leaders

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Abuja branch has reiterated its commitment to the protection of women and children in the country.

The body reiterated its commitment during the official unveiling of activities to kickstart its 35th anniversary celebration.

The event, which had in attendance pioneer chairperson of the Abuja branch of the federation, Ijeoma Rose Opara, also featured the unveiling of the anniversary celebration theme, logo, jingle and hashtag, among others.

FIDA, which was established in 1964 with a mandate to promote, protect and preserve the rights and welfare of women and children through legal intervention, advocacy and related services, has grown today with many branches across the country; providing free legal representation to indigent women and children.

Speaking at the occasion, the current Chairperson of FIDA, Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, while paying tribute to the women who had worked before the present generation, told the gathering: “We stand on the shoulders of giants, to discharge our responsibility.”

According to her, these women “paved the way”, making it possible for those practising and advocating for women’s rights today to stand on.

Onyenucheya-Uko further stated that for her and the current generation, the challenge is no longer to establish whether FIDA Abuja can exist because that question was settled in 1991.

In her opening remarks, chairperson of the FIDA Abuja Branch @35 Anniversary Planning Committee, Princess Frank-Chukwuani, described the occasion not simply as a celebration of age but as the beginning of a year-long reflection on the branch’s history and future.

Frank-Chukwuani stated that the 35 years had been marked by legal assistance, advocacy, counselling, mediation, public legal education and other interventions involving women and children affected by discrimination, violence, abuse and other forms of injustice.

Also contributing, Opara recalled how she and a very few female lawyers in private practice and in government establishment started FIDA in Abuja.

The women, according to her, gave their time and resources to ensure the association succeeds beyond establishment.

FIDA’s official history records December 7, 1991 as the date of the Abuja branch’s inauguration and lists Ijeoma Opara as its first chairperson, serving from 1991 to 1996.

Opara lived in Suleja and made the journey into the city centre to attend meetings and participate in the work of building FIDA Abuja.