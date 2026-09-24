  • Thursday, 24th September, 2026

2026 SSCE: NECO Releases Results, 58.67% Pass English, Maths

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal, with 804,948 candidates, representing 58.67 per cent, obtaining five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, announced the results at a press conference in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday.

Wushishi said 1,378,048 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,371,992 candidates sat for the exercise, which commenced on June 15 and ended on July 23, 2026.The results now released 63 days after the last paper of the examination was written.

He disclosed that 1,162,118 candidates, representing 84.70 per cent, obtained five credits and above irrespective of their performance in English Language and Mathematics.

The NECO registrar also announced a significant decline in examination malpractice, saying 1,406 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice in 2026, compared with 3,878 candidates recorded in 2025.

He said the figure represented a 64.74 per cent reduction in examination malpractice.

Wushishi thanked President Bola Tinubu for reappointing him for a second tenure as NECO registrar, as well as the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for his confidence in his leadership.

He also commended security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), for their vigilance, presence and support during the examination.

According to him, the agencies’ efforts helped to reinforce discipline, deter wrongdoing and protect the integrity of the examination.

Wushishi reassured stakeholders and the public that NECO would remain committed to its mandate and continue to uphold the integrity of its examinations.

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