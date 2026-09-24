Shettima Seeks Support Of Diaspora Nigerians In Transforming Nation’s Economic Fortunes

* Meets diaspora Nigerians in New York

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians in the diaspora, particularly those living in the United States of America to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

According to him, the administration is doing its best to reposition the economy particularly in the areas of education, health, science and technology, agriculture and would leverage the intellect of the diaspora community which, he said is “the greatest resource of the future”.

“Citizens of our country have the capacity and intellect to harness our nation’s potentials and take it to greater heights,” the VP added.

Shettima, who made the call on Wednesday at the Nigeria House in New York during an interactive session with the Nigerian diaspora community in the United States, spoke

on some of the reforms undertaken by the current administration, saying President Tinubu has been courageous from the onset, which culminated in bold decisions has continued to reposition the economy.

His words: “When President Tinubu assumed office, he did not resort to trading blames and accusing his predecessor for the state of affairs of our nation. Rather, he took decisions that only a leader of courage and conviction would take.”

He, however, stated that the gains of the reforms undertaken were already yielding tangible results as evident in the increase in the country’s foreign reserves from $3.9 billion to over $55 billion and the 4.45 per cent growth in the last quarter.

The vice-president added that the improvements recorded in the exchange rate and foreign reserves on account of the reforms, would guarantee the safety of diaspora remittances, stability of the exchange rate and investments made by Nigerians in the diaspora.

Shettima stressed that the administration of President Tinubu was determined to redefine the meaning of modern governance because the trajectory of global growth was facing Africa and that Nigeria has a big role to play in the emerging era.

According to him, “We are working day and night to reposition the Nigerian nation as investment confidence is returning to Nigeria, and the Dangote Refinery success story is a true manifestation in recent times.

“Be rest assured that beyond the negative stories that you hear and see in the social media, Nigeria is open for business. We have crossed the rubicon, and we are on the path of sustained growth.”

The vice-president also spoke about the introduction of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, where over 1.29 million Nigerian students in tertiary institutions have had access to N125 billion since the inception of the programme.

On security challenges, Shettima said though it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, the administration was deploying all the means at its disposal to contain emerging challenges.

He also urged concerned citizens to strive for a united and prosperous nation, noting that Nigerians must unite for the progress of their country, stating that: “Whatever binds us together supercedes whatever divides us as a people.”

Those present at the event were Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara; Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers; Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and spouses of the Governors of Kwara, Katsina, Abia and Osun States.

Others included, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro; Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of States for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; FCT, Dr Mariya Bunkure, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Washington, Kayode Are; and heads of government agencies as well as top officials of the Nigerian mission in the US, among others.