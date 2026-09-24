I’m the beautiful bride in Oyo, Says ADC Guber Candidate, Adegoke

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has described himself as the ‘beautiful bride’ among the three major contenders in the 2027 governorship election.

He made the declaration during an interview with Arise News, where he compared his candidacy with those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

According to him, the APC and APM candidates are affected by political controversies surrounding their respective parties, while he believes the ADC offers voters an alternative without similar political baggage.

“Of all the three major candidates from the major parties in Oyo State — APC, APM and ADC — I am the beautiful bride; the other two are tainted,” he said.

Adegoke claimed that the APM candidate was affected by the perception that the party’s ‘Omituntun 3.0’ slogan represents a continuation of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to him, the slogan has created an impression among voters that the APM represents an attempt to extend the current administration beyond Makinde’s tenure.

He said: “The APM candidate is tainted by the government of Seyi Makinde. That’s why, when you go to Oyo State, their slogan is Omituntun 3.0. That’s an extension of the current government.

“So everybody believes that that means Seyi Makinde is coming back for a third time.”

Makinde, who has not publicly indicated that he is seeking a third term, is constitutionally limited to two consecutive terms as governor.

Adegoke’s comments were therefore framed as his interpretation of the political implications of the APM’s campaign messaging rather than a confirmation of any third-term bid by the governor.

On the APC, Adegoke pointed to the party’s internal crisis and what he described as the influence of political godfatherism as factors affecting its candidate.

He said his own campaign was not being sponsored by any political godfather and insisted that his political, business and social networks were supporting his candidacy.

“God is my godfather. I don’t have a godfather. Nobody is sponsoring me.

“Your network is your net worth. My circle of influence, political associates and business associates, those are the ones supporting me. I don’t have any godfather other than God,” Adegoke said.

He said his support base included people within his professional and business networks, adding that a friend who owns a printing company had produced 50,000 campaign posters for him.

“All I’ve done is media. And also, by the way, I host a radio station, Solutions. So, I have a diverse business interest.

“That’s why I said, for instance, a friend of mine printed 50,000 posters for me because he has a printing company,” Adegoke stated.

He said his campaign was built around what he described as competence and his ability to mobilise support without relying on a political godfather.

“It’s based on performance. I’m a competent man. I’m from a competent industry. So, it’s based on competence,” he said.

Adegoke also described his position in the 2027 contest as one that could attract support from different political tendencies.

“I’m in the middle. And people from both sides are already working with me. And I’m telling you that. I don’t say they should leave their party. But I’m going to defeat them,” he said.

The ADC candidate also outlined aspects of his proposed economic programme for Oyo State, saying he intends to develop a real estate-driven economy while ensuring that more economic activity and government spending remain within the state.

“I want to develop a real estate economy,” he said.

“And I don’t want the money that should operate in the economy… I develop a real estate economy to go outside the state.”

He said his administration, if elected, would prioritise the use of local contractors and businesses in the execution of government projects.

Adegoke also identified agriculture and infrastructure development as components of his proposed development strategy, particularly the opening up of agricultural areas across the state.

His campaign platform, which he described as ‘Solutions 2027,’ is built around an acronym covering security, agricultural development, job creation, urban renewal, healthcare and education, industrialisation and infrastructure, teacher training, new governance and socio-economic development.

Adegoke also spoke about his proposed rail project and said development financing, sovereign guarantees and other funding mechanisms could be explored rather than relying solely on government revenue.

He further argued that reducing the use of consultants and intermediaries could lower the cost of infrastructure projects.

The ADC candidate emerged from the party’s May 2026 governorship primary, where he secured 16,051 votes, according to reports on the primary.

However, his candidacy has also been the subject of a separate dispute within the ADC, with parallel claims to the party’s governorship ticket.

Adegoke has maintained that he is the authentic ADC candidate, citing the publication of his name by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and documents issued by the party.

