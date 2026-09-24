2027: Mulade Promises Revitalization Of Escravos FTZ, Koko Seaport If Elected, Seeks Olu of Warri’s Blessing

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The National Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, Thursday paid a consultation visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, seeking the monarch’s royal blessings and support for his political ambition.

Mulade, who is the Ibesorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom and a UN Peace Ambassador, told the Olu that his aspiration to represent Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly was driven by his desire to promote development, unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of the constituency.

He pledged that, if elected, he would pursue the revival and completion of the abandoned Escravos Free Trade Zone project and work towards the resuscitation of the Koko Seaport, among other development initiatives.

The NDP candidate also promised to promote peaceful relations among the Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri communities in the Warri metropolis, stressing the need for unity and cooperation among the various ethnic groups for sustainable development.

Mulade appealed to the Itsekiri electorate across Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas to support his candidacy, assuring them that he would remain committed to their interests if given the mandate to serve.

Responding, the Olu of Warri, who received the NDP candidate alongside members of his Council of Chiefs, described Mulade as qualified and capable of representing the people of Warri Federal Constituency.

The monarch said Mulade was a detribalised Deltan with a record of promoting peace and unity in Warri, particularly through initiatives such as football tournaments that bring young people and communities together.

The Olu of Warri thereafter offered prayers for Mulade and his entourage, asking God to bless his political aspiration and provide the resources and opportunities required to accomplish his objectives.