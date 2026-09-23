  • Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026

PEARL Awards Set For 2026 Edition

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

The PEARL Awards, Nigeria’s foremost platform for rewarding corporate performance in the capital market, will be held in Lagos, under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring the Future.”

The prestigious annual awards, which recognise outstanding performance and excellence in Nigeria’s capital market, enter a new chapter following the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the PEARL Awards last year.

President/CEO of PEARL Awards Nigeria, Mr. Tayo Orekoya in a statement released by the PEARL Awards Project Manager, Mr. Olisemeka Obi, that the 2026 edition would build on the legacy of the past three decades while focusing attention on the future of Nigeria’s capital market.

“The PEARL Awards has, for three decades, provided a credible platform for recognizing excellence, promoting best practices and celebrating institutions and individuals who contribute significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s capital market. This year, we are not only celebrating excellence; we are challenging the market to inspire the future.”

As part of efforts to further strengthen its governance and professional depth, three distinguished professionals have been inaugurated into the PEARL

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