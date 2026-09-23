Obabori: Responsible Use of Technology in Education Will Help Girls Remain Relevant

In a country where girl-child education is threatened by widespread poverty, cultural and religious biases, insecurity and school attacks, and early child marriage, Dr (Mrs) Oyindamola Obabori has remained a strong advocate for girls’ education because of its benefits to the individual and society. As she nears her retirement from the civil service, Obabori, who resumed as the 26th Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, in September 2022, shares her success stories at the school. She also shared a few human management tips with aspiring teachers and school administrators. Uchechukwu Nnaike brings excerpts

As an educator, what has motivated you to continue in your career?

I have always known that I will be a teacher, an educator. Growing up in a very large, extended family and being the eldest, I was often in charge of supervising the younger ones. I also knew early in life that I wanted to put things in their proper place, improve them, make them better than I found them, and try as much as I could to be a good example to everybody. So when I grew up and finished school at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), though I did not study education, I decided to go into teaching, against even my father’s wish for me to become a doctor. When I started work, teaching, first as a corps member, and through to now, the positive changes I saw, not only academically, but also behaviourally and socially in my students, and indeed, everyone that came my way, have motivated me to go on, not to relent, in being a change agent, an educator.

Upon assuming office in September 2022 as the principal of Queens College, what was your vision for the college under your leadership, and to what extent has the vision been realised?

From the beginning, I wanted to make a change wherever I go, and working with children and the way the world is going, I felt there must be some direction for children; if not, we let them go the way they want to go. So my thought was to help children believe in themselves. To know that, whatever is happening around them in society, they can stand out and set a good example. They don’t have to conform to anything happening around them. They could think for themselves and stand on their own against anything or for anything. The goal is always to improve the students’ performance, behaviourally and academically. That has been realised. I always receive calls from parents with positive news about their children. Recently, a parent told me that her daughter graduated from the university with a first class in computer engineering. For me. it is a good thing.

What qualities do you think leaders or teachers of all-girls schools should possess?

From my experience as a teacher, the first thing is to be friends with the children. Friends in wanting to know them, what their thoughts are, and how they feel. You don’t just say ‘they are my students’; you should be able to observe any change in them. A teacher of girls, anywhere, whether in all-girls or mixed-gender schools, should be soft but firm, self-worthy, empathetic, a good listener, compassionate, observant, patient, a motivator, a role model, bold, hardworking, resilient, respectful, honest, and much more. A teacher of girls, and indeed all students, must know that everything about them communicates, impacts, and influences the student.

Has rising insecurity in schools reduced girls’ enrolment, how can it be addressed, and why is girl-child education important?

I may not have experienced a school attack first-hand, but as an educator, I cannot ignore the evidence. Where schools are unsafe, parents withdraw their children, and girls often pay the highest price. Affected parents’ confidence must be rebuilt; security agencies should communicate openly about security measures, support affected children and teachers, and create alternative learning arrangements. Girls who have dropped out should be deliberately identified and supported to return. Protecting girls in schools is not simply a security responsibility, but an investment in national development.

Educating girls is very important because educating a girl transforms more than one individual. An educated girl makes informed decisions, raises educated children, earns an income, and contributes meaningfully to her community. She can become anything she sets her mind to, including becoming a national leader.

As the world continues to advance technologically, what special skills/soft skills must girls possess to remain relevant in the long run?

To remain relevant in a rapidly advancing technological world, girls must develop both digital and human-centred skills, including digital literacy, critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and adaptability. They should also have emotional intelligence, leadership ability, confidence, resilience, commercial know-how, hands-on trade skills, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Technology will continue to change, but girls who can learn, innovate, work well with others and use technology responsibly will always remain relevant.

Vocational skills are also considered necessary; how do you ensure that your students master at least one skill before graduation?

Outside the normal lessons, we have introduced weekly skills acquisition and freelancing sessions for the learning of skills such as field games, table games, music, disc jockeying, video editing, hat making, photography, fabric embellishments, knitting, makeover and gele tying, perfumery, cosmetics, baking, coding, and so many more. This gives the girls half a day each week to do what they are interested in.

Four years in Queen’s College, what are your milestones and challenges?

There are several milestones, behaviourally, socially, academically, and environmentally, but topmost is the fact that bullying and gang beating have been reduced, almost eradicated. The first challenge was changing the mindset of staff, students, and parents, because they already had a mindset shaped by their relationships with past principals. Also, parents always wanted preferential treatment for their children. I let them know that my concern is the entire population; whatever we do should be for everyone. When I was firm, everyone gradually adjusted.

When I first came, I noticed many things were not in place. I felt that if the children eat bread three times a week, we should have a bakery to provide it, because spending only on bread was too much. The first thing I did was build the bakery, and we also did other things like the clock-in device, which allows students to register their presence. The device then notifies parents and the school that the student is in school. We also provided laundry services to keep school uniforms clean.

In terms of infrastructure, the work is renovation because there is no space to expand. We have done several renovations in the hostels and classrooms. One thing that gladdens my mind is that we collaborated with the old girls; they were so giving. They have given us solar power in the classrooms. When I came, students fought freely; they used to gang up against each other, mainly seniors against juniors, and the height of it was among the outgoing set and the set after them.

We started thinking about what to do, and I realised they had no place to channel their energy. Their entire time was spent studying. So we introduced vocational studies, and since then, they have been more focused. In the first year, I was not satisfied with their academic performance, so we started re-psyching the girls’ minds and helping them realise that nothing is too difficult to achieve if they set their minds to it. So I gave them a school pledge and the principal’s pledge, which goes with me everywhere I go. To motivate them, to show that they can stand on their own, have the right to say no to anything, and become anything they want to become; they can sit for exams and read. Their external exam results have improved. Students and parents can also attest to the extent of the children’s improvement.

As you approach your retirement from civil service, do you have any regret, and what are your retirement plans?

I don’t have any regrets; I even wish I could have spent more time to give more. But I don’t have any regrets because, looking back, I know I gave as much as I could, and I know many people who passed through me will attest that I tried my best. I may be retiring from service, but I am not tired. I am not done yet because I still have more to give.

What advice would you give to intending teachers and school administrators?

My advice to intending teachers and administrators is that teaching is not like any other job; it is a calling that involves the transformation of lives. They must be ready to sacrifice, set aside their self-importance, and meet their students where they are, realising that whatever they do or say, and how they act or behave, becomes a lesson their students learn; therefore, they must consciously act the way they want their onlookers to act. An administrator should see herself as the mother of all, lead with vision, integrity and compassion. She should set clear standards, support and motivate teachers, listen to students and parents, and make decisions fairly.