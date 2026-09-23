GCIOBA, ipNX Partner to Digitally Transform Government College Ibadan Through CSR

Funmi Ogundare

The Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) and ipNX Nigeria Limited have partnered to deliver a campus-wide digital connectivity project at Government College Ibadan (GCI), providing more than 2,250 students and staff with access to high-quality broadband internet.

The initiative, led by the GCIOBA North America branch and implemented under ipNX’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, aims to strengthen digital learning, improve teaching, and expand access to educational resources at the public secondary school.

Under the project, a campus-wide fibre backbone has been deployed to connect 29 buildings, while enterprise-grade wireless connectivity has been provided within each building.

According to the organisations, the infrastructure will create a resilient digital ecosystem that supports teaching, learning, research, and efficient school administration, while creating opportunities to adopt future-ready digital learning resources.

The project was highlighted during the 2026 GCIOBA Lagos branch annual luncheon, held recently, as part of efforts to preserve the institution’s legacy and prepare its students for the demands of a digital economy.

President of GCIOBA, Olawale Babalakin, a 1971 set alumnus of Grier House, said the association was committed to ensuring that students of the institution had access to the tools and learning environment required to compete globally.

“Government College Ibadan has always stood as a symbol of outstanding scholarship, professional competence and remarkable discipline. Preserving that legacy requires us to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s world,” he said.

He added that the association found in ipNX a partner that shared its vision and possessed the expertise required to deliver the project.

“This collaboration is more than an infrastructure project; it is an investment in the future of our alma mater and the generations that will follow,” he stated.

Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria Limited, Ejovi Aror, described the initiative as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s future, stressing that digital infrastructure had become fundamental to modern education.

“Digital infrastructure is no longer optional for education; it is foundational. Our partnership with GCIOBA reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that students have access to the connectivity and technology they need to learn, innovate and succeed in an increasingly digital world,” Aror said.

He added that the project went beyond providing internet to create an environment that would promote innovation, collaboration, and improved learning outcomes.

The luncheon featured the conferment of posthumous merit awards on two distinguished alumni of the college, the late Dr Burian Carew and the late Dr Blackie Aror, in recognition of their contributions to Nigeria’s technology and educational development.

Carew, a 1955 set alumnus of Swanston House, founded Telnet Nigeria and pioneered the country’s ICT industry, while Blackie Aror, a 1946 set alumnus of Field House, was the father of ipNX’s Group Managing Director.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the families, Ejovi Aror thanked GCIOBA for recognising the legacies of the two men.

He described his father and Carew as exceptional figures whose commitment to excellence, integrity and service had influenced industries, institutions and generations.