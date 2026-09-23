NUJ Flags Off Annual Soccer Competition in Abuja

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, on Monday flagged off its 2026 annual Inter-Agency Football Tournament in Abuja.

The competition which will commence on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, is aimed at strengthening friendly relations among journalists, security agencies, government organisations, private sector and professional bodies.

Sixteen teams from various organisations will participate in the tournament scheduled to hold at Area 3 football pitch and Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The participating teams are: NUJ, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal High Court (FHC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), AIBEN Properties, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), FCT Football Coaches Association, NAWOJ, Women Football All Stars Association, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army and National Institute for Sports.

The grand finale and presentation of trophy and medals will hold on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m.

Addressing journalists at the press conference and draws ceremony, Chairman of the Sports Committee and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ndubueze Chidoka, said sports remains a unifying force.

“Sport does not have a language. Sport is an integral activity that unites the people and has the power to change the world for the better irrespective of religion, ethnic and political affiliations. This is our own little contribution to the promotion of peace and unity in our dear country,” he said.

He urged participants to exhibit sportsmanship and fair play and to adhere strictly to the rules guiding the competition, noting that the tournament would attract dignitaries, captains of industry, government officials and football enthusiasts.

Also speaking, Chairman of NUJ FCT Council, said the competition is more than a sporting event but an initiative designed to foster friendship, teamwork and healthy competition.

He said journalists often work under pressure to meet deadlines and there is need to create opportunities for relaxation, fitness and relationship-building outside the newsroom.

“The NUJ FCT Council believes that sports provide a powerful platform for building bridges, strengthening relationships and promoting unity,” he said, adding that teams should compete vigorously but with understanding that the ultimate objective is not just to win trophies but to build lasting relationships.

He commended participating agencies for honouring the invitation and thanked sponsors and members of the organising committee for their support.

He urged the media to give the competition visibility beyond scores and results, by telling stories of teamwork, friendship and fair play.

He said the Council intends to make the tournament an annual platform to deepen engagement with government agencies and corporate organisations while promoting welfare of journalists.

The draws were conducted by the Head of Competition at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).