2,471 Cross River Communities at Risk as NiHSA Warns 15 States of Floods

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





No fewer than 2,471 communities in Cross River State are among areas exposed to possible flooding as the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) warned of high flood risk across 15 states between September 19 and 25.

The agency’s latest assessment also identified 703 schools, 344 health facilities, 145 markets, 453 religious centres and 854 hectares of farmland in Cross River State within the identified flood exposure areas.

The warning, contained in NiHSA’s high flood risk alert designated NFA-2026-262, followed forecasts of rising river levels and increased risk of riverine flooding across the affected areas.

According to the assessment, nine river stations are at risk, with Obubra, Itigidi and Epento on the Cross River among locations requiring close monitoring.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiHSA, Umar Mohammed, consequently urged state governments, local government councils, emergency management authorities, traditional rulers, community leaders and residents in vulnerable locations to take immediate precautionary measures.

He urged residents in flood-prone communities to act before flooding occurs, including moving people, livestock and valuables from vulnerable floodplains to pre-identified higher ground where necessary.

Mohammed also called for the activation of community-based early-warning and response mechanisms and urged residents to regularly monitor NiHSA flood advisories and river-level updates.

Other states highlighted in the assessment include Imo, Ebonyi, Benue, Anambra and Akwa Ibom, alongside nine additional affected states covered in the detailed state reports.

The NiHSA boss cautioned residents against crossing flooded roads, bridges or fast-moving water, whether on foot or by vehicle, while urging authorities to pre-position relief materials, safe drinking water, water-treatment supplies and first-aid materials.

He further advised stakeholders to identify and prepare safe shelters for possible temporary evacuation, clear blocked drainage channels and river outlets where it is safe to do so, and avoid construction and habitation in vulnerable floodplain areas.

Mohammed stressed that early action and adherence to official flood warnings were critical to reducing the risk of loss of lives, property and livelihoods.

NiHSA said it would continue to monitor hydrological conditions and river levels across the affected areas and issue further updates as necessary, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and rely on its official advisories for timely flood information.