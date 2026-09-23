NPERA Dialogue with NPA on Smooth Handeover of Inland Dry Ports

Eromosele Abiodun

In a bid to streamline maritime operations and expand trade logistics into Nigeria’s hinterlands, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) have moved to strengthen inter-agency collaboration to ensure a seamless transition in the management and regulation of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) across the country.

The move followed a high-level meeting between the management of the NPA and the executive leadership of NPERA at the NPA Corporate Headquarters in Lagos.

The meeting, convened at the instance of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, focused on developing a framework for effective collaboration between the two agencies following recent regulatory reforms in the maritime sector.

Receiving the NPERA delegation, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, congratulated the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NPERA, Dr. Pius Akutah, on the enactment of the legislation, which rebranded and expanded the mandate of the former Nigerian Shippers’ Council into NPERA.

Dantsoho reaffirmed NPA’s commitment to supporting NPERA in its new institutional role, stressing the importance of close coordination among agencies operating under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the transition offered an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s logistics system and improve the movement of cargo from seaports to the hinterland. Speaking earlier, Akutah underscored the strategic role of NPA in the development and long-term sustainability of Inland Dry Ports, describing effective IDPs as important catalysts for regional trade and the extension of maritime logistics into Nigeria’s hinterland.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority remains a cornerstone in ensuring our Inland Dry Ports function as effective centres for cargo transit and distribution to the hinterlands,” Akutah said.