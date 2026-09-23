  • Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026

MAP: ‎Ikeja Electric to Refund Customers for Meters 

Business | 5 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho                                              

‎Ikeja Electric has promised eligible customers who previously paid for their meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme would receive refunds through credits applied to their vending transactions over the approved refund period.

‎The distribution company also said customers can also monitor their refund status online using their meter number or account number. 

It explained that the refund dashboard provides details including the meter cost, refund count, monthly refund amount, total refund received and last refund date, as well as the applicable refund token sent to the customer’s registered phone number or email address.

Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie stated this during the company’s September Virtual Stakeholder Engagement, a monthly platform through which the Disco educates customers, provides operational updates and addresses issues affecting service delivery

‎Customers with concerns about their MAP refunds were advised to use the Disco’s official complaint channels or visit their nearest undertaking office for assistance.

‎Okotie urged customers to rely on the company’s official communication and complaint channels for accurate information and timely resolution of concerns.

The utility firm also urged customers to stay away from unauthorised electricians and immediately report unsafe activities around its electrical infrastructure, following recent incidents involving fatalities linked to unauthorised electrical work.

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