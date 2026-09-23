KADUNA’S YOUNG INNOVATORS

SALISU MUHAMMED commends the state’s investment in creative innovators

For decades, one of the most persistent challenges confronting Nigeria has been the inability to translate the enormous energy and creativity of its young population into sustainable economic value.

Young Nigerians have ideas. They build things. They solve problems. They develop applications, machines, businesses and technologies, often with very limited resources. What is frequently missing is the bridge between innovation and opportunity.

That is why Governor Uba Sani’s decision to award N3 million each to outstanding young innovators in Kaduna State deserves attention beyond the immediate value of the financial support.

The intervention represents a deliberate attempt to move youth empowerment away from the familiar language of promises and into the territory of practical investment.

At the 2026 International Youth Day Conference in Kaduna, Sani rewarded young people whose work reflects different dimensions of the technological possibilities available to the state.

Among the beneficiaries were computer engineering students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who developed an innovative walking aid designed to assist visually impaired people.

Another beneficiary, Fauziyya Muhammad Auwal of Kaduna State University, was recognised for her achievements in space technology. She was described as the first female astronaut candidate with Titans Space Industries and Nigeria’s first female analogue astronaut for the 2026 LunAres Research Station in Poland. She is also the founder of ASTHERA, an initiative focused on space technology.

Eight microchip designers selected for specialised training under Kaduna’s human capital development initiative also received support, alongside Al Amin Mohammed Idris and Shamsudeen Jibril, winners of the National Board for Technology Incubation NEXTGEN Challenge.

The diversity of the beneficiaries is revealing. This is not simply about rewarding academic excellence. It is about identifying talent wherever it is emerging and giving young people the resources and confidence to take their ideas further.

Sani’s message to young people was perhaps more significant than the monetary awards themselves. He said his administration would continue to expand skills acquisition and vocational training because every young person deserves the opportunity to leave school not only with a certificate but also with a skill capable of providing a dignified livelihood.

That is a powerful proposition in a country where the gap between education and employment remains one of the most difficult challenges facing young people. A certificate should open a door.

But when the door does not exist, a young person needs something else: the ability to create value. That is why technical skills, vocational training, digital literacy and entrepreneurship are becoming increasingly important components of youth development.

Kaduna’s approach, as articulated by the governor, is to create multiple pathways. One young person may become a software developer. Another may become a skilled technician. Another may build a manufacturing enterprise. Another may become a researcher. Another may enter public service.

The objective should not be to force every young person into the same definition of success, but to ensure that every young person has a realistic opportunity to build a productive future.

Perhaps the most ambitious element of Sani’s message was his challenge to young people to move beyond consuming technology. “You must design, build and own them,” he said. That distinction is critical.

Nigeria has become an enthusiastic consumer of technology. Nigerians use smartphones, digital banking platforms, social media, artificial intelligence and a growing range of digital services.

But consumption alone does not create enough wealth. The larger economic opportunity lies in producing the technology, intellectual property, services and platforms that other people will consume. This is where Kaduna’s investment in young innovators becomes strategically relevant.

The computer engineering students developing a walking aid for visually impaired people are not merely completing an academic project. They are demonstrating how technology can respond to real human needs. The microchip designers represent another frontier.

Semiconductors and microelectronics sit at the heart of virtually every modern technological system. Developing local expertise in chip design may seem ambitious, but building such capabilities begins with training people and creating an ecosystem in which specialised talent can develop.

And the emergence of a young Kaduna woman in the field of space technology illustrates the breadth of ambition that should be encouraged. For a young Nigerian to look beyond conventional career paths and towards space science is itself a statement about what is possible when imagination is not constrained by geography or circumstance.

One of the most common reasons promising innovations disappear is not lack of creativity. It is a lack of capital.

A young person may have a brilliant idea, build a prototype and demonstrate its usefulness, only to discover that moving from prototype to product requires resources beyond personal means.

Sani acknowledged this problem when he promised to strengthen entrepreneurship and access to finance, noting that promising ideas are sometimes abandoned because of inadequate capital and opportunity. The N3 million awards should therefore be understood as seed support rather than an end in itself.

The real test will be whether beneficiaries can use such support to improve their prototypes, acquire equipment, undertake further research, register businesses, attract investment or move towards commercial production.

If that happens, a relatively modest government grant can become the first step in a much larger economic journey. That is how effective youth investment should work. The government should not merely distribute money.

It should create conditions under which money, skills, mentorship, infrastructure and market access combine to produce sustainable enterprises. Another important aspect of the Kaduna initiative is its institutional approach to youth development.

Commissioner for Youth Development Gloria Ibrahim noted that the state established the Ministry of Youth Development in 2025 to coordinate policies, programmes and partnerships targeting young people.

That decision reflects an understanding that youth development should not be treated as an occasional government event. It should be part of the architecture of governance.

The establishment of three modern skills and vocational centres in Rigachikun, Zango Kataf and Soba reinforces that approach. These facilities can become important if they are properly equipped, staffed and connected to actual economic opportunities.

Training without market access can produce frustration. Market access without skills can produce exclusion. Finance without capacity can produce waste. But skills, finance, mentorship and markets brought together can produce businesses and jobs. That is the ecosystem Kaduna must continue building.

Sani also made an important appeal to young people not to allow their local government, language, faith, gender, economic circumstances or disability to limit their ambitions. That is particularly significant in a state as diverse as Kaduna.

Youth policy cannot succeed if opportunity is concentrated in a few urban centres or accessible only to young people from particular backgrounds.

The visually impaired people who could benefit from the walking aid developed by the ABU students are themselves a reminder that innovation should solve problems across society, including for people living with disabilities.

Likewise, the recognition of a female space technology innovator challenges conventional assumptions about the fields in which young women can participate. Inclusive youth development means ensuring that talent is recognised wherever it is found.

Kaduna has enormous human capital potential. Its universities, colleges, vocational institutions, entrepreneurs and youthful population provide a foundation for a technology-driven economy. But potential becomes development only when talent meets opportunity.

The N3 million awards are therefore important not because N3 million will solve every problem facing a young innovator. They are important because they send a message. The message is that innovation matters.

Skills matter. Ideas matter. Young people matter. And the government can choose to invest in those who are trying to build solutions rather than merely wait for jobs to be created for them.

The real ambition should now be to ensure that today’s beneficiaries become tomorrow’s employers, inventors, researchers and technology leaders.

The young students building assistive technology today could eventually develop products used across Africa.

The microchip designers receiving training today could become part of a future Nigerian semiconductor industry.

The young woman exploring space technology today could inspire another generation of Nigerian girls to enter science and engineering. That is how a grant becomes an investment. That is how youth empowerment becomes economic transformation.

And that is how the government can begin to change the narrative around Nigeria’s young population, from a generation constantly described as unemployed and vulnerable to one recognised for what it can become: a generation of builders, creators and problem-solvers.

. Muhammed writes from Kaduna State